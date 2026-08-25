SB360 Capital Partners and Tiger Capital Group Engaged to Market and Sell BFG Supply Co. Assets

Sale presents significant opportunities for retailers, wholesalers, distributors and strategic buyers across the lawn & garden and outdoor living industries

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SB360 Capital Partners ("SB360") and Tiger Group ("Tiger") have been approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, to market and sell the inventory and certain other assets of BFG Supply Co. ("BFG" or the "Company"), a leading wholesale distributor serving the lawn & garden, horticulture, professional grower and controlled-environment agriculture industries. This follows the Company's recent filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, whereby the Company intends to seek one or more value-maximizing transactions.

For more than 50 years, BFG has supplied the Green Industry through an extensive national distribution network. The Company operated 17 warehouse and manufacturing locations with more than 1.5 million square feet, enabling it to support over 10,000 customers. BFG's product assortment, sourced from its 1,000 vendor partners, includes in excess of 100,000 products available for order across a wide range of categories.

SB360 and Tiger are conducting a comprehensive marketing and sales process for certain BFG assets. The sale represents a significant opportunity for retailers, wholesalers, distributors, growers and other strategic buyers to acquire inventory across a broad range of product categories, including:

Lawn & garden products

Greenhouse and nursery supplies

Pots, planters and containers

Growing media, soil and amendments

Fertilizers, nutrients and additives

Irrigation and watering products

Tools and equipment

Crop protection products

Décor and outdoor living

Controlled-environment agriculture and hydroponic products

Plants and seeds

Other horticultural and professional growing supplies

"This is the type of complex wholesale and distribution engagement our team is built to execute," said Robert Gould, Executive Vice President and Head of Wholesale & Industrial at SB360 Capital Partners. "BFG has an extensive inventory mix serving a broad range of customers across the lawn, garden and professional growing industries. Working alongside Tiger, we will capitalize on our collective experience to efficiently monetize these assets and optimize the value for BFG and its stakeholders."

SB360 and Tiger bring decades of experience executing complex asset disposition programs involving wholesale, distribution, retail and industrial businesses. Working closely with Reflect Advisors, the Company's Chief Restructuring Officer and restructuring advisor, the firms will leverage their respective industry relationships and extensive buyer networks to identify opportunities across multiple sales channels and maximize recoveries throughout the process.

The breadth of BFG's inventory and distribution footprint creates opportunities for a wide range of potential buyers, from strategic competitors and large-scale distributors to independent retailers, wholesalers, resellers and other industry participants.

Concurrently with the sale of its assets, the Company is also seeking to identify purchasers interested in acquiring all or a part of the Company on a going concern basis. SSG has been retained as the Company's investment banker to solicit interest in such transactions.

Additional information regarding available inventory, locations, sale procedures, and purchasing opportunities will be made available as the project moves forward.

BFG is represented by Cole Schotz P.C. as Legal Counsel, Reflect Advisors as Restructuring Advisor and Chief Restructuring Officer, and SSG as Investment Banker.

Parties interested in purchasing BFG inventory or other assets are encouraged to contact [email protected].

About BFG Supply Co. – Founded in 1972, BFG Supply Co. has served the Green Industry for more than 50 years as a wholesale distributor of horticultural, lawn & garden, controlled-environment agriculture and outdoor living products. BFG has supplied professional growers, independent lawn & garden centers, landscapers, indoor growing retailers and other industry participants through a broad product assortment and national distribution network.

About SB360 Capital Partners – SB360 Capital Partners (sb360.com) is one of North America's leading firms providing advisory, asset realization, and restructuring services across retail and consumer industries. SB360 invests equity capital to support growth opportunities, fund business turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses navigating change. The firm encompasses business groups involved in advisory services, asset disposition, luxury diamond and jewelry assets, new store sets, and commercial real estate advisory and investment. SB360's lending arm, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. SB360's principals hold extensive financial interests in internationally recognized retail and wholesale companies, consumer brands, financial service operations, and commercial, residential and industrial real estate properties.

About Tiger Group – Tiger Capital Group (www.tigergroup.com) is a leading financial services and asset solutions firm that provides advisory, valuation, and monetization services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 50 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a unique combination of expertise, innovation, and capital to drive results. The firm's integrated platform enables clients to maximize asset value, manage risk, improve liquidity, and execute complex transactions across a wide range of market conditions and business cycles.

SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners LLC