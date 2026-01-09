SB360, Hilco Global, and Gordon Brothers Approved to Operate Going Out of Business Sales at All Remaining Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture Stores

Going Out of Business discounts of 25–50% Off the Entire Inventory While Merchandise Lasts

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint venture of SB360 Capital Partners, Hilco Global, and Gordon Brothers has received bankruptcy court approval to operate Going Out of Business (GOB) sales in all 89 remaining American Signature Inc. ("ASI" or the "Company") stores. ASI is one of the nation's leading home furnishings retailers, and is the parent company of Value City Furniture ("VCF") and American Signature Furniture ("ASF"). ASI filed petitions for a voluntary Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in November of 2025.

Stores owned by Ohio-based ASI have been a furniture shopping destination for nearly eight decades. Since its founding and subsequent expansion into many states, communities across the eastern half of the country found furniture they could rely on for style, quality, and value.

The Going Out of Business sales start today in Value City Furniture's 79 stores across 13 states, and American Signature's 10 stores located in Delaware and Florida. Shoppers will find discounts of up to 50% off original prices on a wide selection of home furnishings, including living room, dining room, and bedroom collections, as well as decor, lighting, mattresses, and rugs.

The Company's five previously announced closing stores in Tennessee and North Carolina have been offering storewide discounts during a Store Closing sale. Those five locations, four ASFs in Nashville and one VCF in Charlotte, will continue with deeper discounts as they wrap up sales over the next few weeks.

"A sale of this magnitude will bring never-before-seen values to a broad selection of top-quality furniture already offered at truly affordable prices," said SB360 President Aaron Miller, on behalf of the joint venture. "We encourage everyone to shop early during this limited-time event while selection is at its best. The compelling liquidation discounts on stylish furniture for every room of the home will make this a short sale in these stores."

To find one of ASI's Going Out of Business Sale locations, please visit the ASF and VCF Store Locator.

