SB360 Capital Partners Unveil New Liquidation And Asset Realization Platform

In addition to liquidation and asset realization services, SB360 provides financing solutions for mid-market companies, and advisory services for retail and wholesale businesses and lenders. Other business units of SB360 focus on real estate advisory and commercial real estate investments, as well as operating SBC Logistics' Asset Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio.

SB360 operates from offices in New York, Boston, Columbus, and Los Angeles. The Company is managed by Scott Bernstein and Stephen G. Miller. Mr. Bernstein was President of SB Capital Group, and Mr. Miller was President and CEO of 360 Merchant Solutions. SB360 is privileged to have Jay Schottenstein serve as Chairperson.

"Our companies have been working together for years, so this was the next logical step of our growth," said Scott Bernstein. "360 has always been recognized for the strength and expertise of their merchants and we're excited about bringing everybody into one organization."

"It struck us that our two organizations worked so well together, we needed to make it official," said Stephen G. Miller. "SB Capital Group's heritage and real-world experience operating companies is invaluable. The many strengths of our two organizations complement each other and create the framework for SB360's leadership in the asset realization industry."

Stephen G. Miller founded 360 Merchant Solutions. Mr. Miller led the charge on many of the largest multi-asset disposition events in North America, realizing enhanced yields for all constituents. Mr. Miller is a pioneer and industry leader in the evolution of the disposition model. Some of his recent transactions include high profile companies where he acted as the liquidation and/or collateral agent and helped successfully liquidate over $1B of assets. Utilizing his unique merchant skill set, Mr. Miller is an expert in achieving enhanced collateral values.

"Today's retail environment is tough," said Mr. Miller. "We often see companies when it's too late, but we would like to help companies before they reach that point. SB360 is well positioned to guide companies to overcome the difficult challenges they may face."

SB360 will search for new opportunities to make additional equity investments in retail, wholesale, and consumer product companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

The newly launched SB360 will have access to a wealth of talented and experienced asset realization personnel. Comprised of lenders, retailers, operators, and financial professionals, SB360 will possess one of the most qualified rosters in the industry.

Visit www.sb360.com for more information.

