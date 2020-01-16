SBA Administrator Carranza Statement on Senate Passage of U.S.- Mexico-Canada Agreement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza issued the following statement in response to the U.S Senate 's passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

"Today's passage of USMCA is a win for American small businesses and the nation's economy," Administrator Carranza said. "USMCA includes the first-ever chapter dedicated to small business and will enforce new intellectual property provisions, bolster innovation, and support small businesses engaging in digital trade. Additionally, USMCA removes burdensome regulations, reduces duplicative red tape, and lowers costs that will help the 30 million U.S. small businesses that employ half the private-sector workforce and create 2/3 of all new jobs, to better compete globally. President Trump continues to follow through on his commitment to modernize and implement free and fair-trade agreements that greatly benefit our nation. This is another example of the President's insight into our economy and his unwavering support of U.S. small businesses."

