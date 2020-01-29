SBA Administrator Carranza: USMCA to Benefit America's 30 million Small Businesses; Enabling Continued Growth & Upward Mobility

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza issued the following statement in response to President Donald J. Trump's signing of the innovative United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

"Today's signing into law of the USMCA by President Trump is a landmark achievement that promises to create lucrative new opportunities for small businesses, including many minority-owned businesses. Thirty-six percent of Latino-owned businesses earn most of their revenue online, compared to 18% of other small businesses, and this new framework will make it easier to sell products to consumers in Canada and Mexico by eliminating complex and cost-prohibitive rules requiring small businesses to open foreign offices.

"As a result of this President's leadership on trade, $68 billion in new economic activity will be generated, and an estimated 176,000 new jobs will be created, helping to further fuel upward mobility in communities that need it most."

