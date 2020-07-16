SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza Appoints Senior Executives to Champion Agency's Mission and Enhance Services for America's 30 Million Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza announced the appointment of seven senior executives in 2020-to date to administer the Agency's programs and advocate for small businesses.

"I am proud to announce the appointment of these senior executives to play a critical role in managing and realigning the delivery of our products and services to meet the needs of America's entrepreneurs during this extraordinary time," said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. "These executives will ensure that small businesses retool and gain a competitive edge in the areas of access to capital, entrepreneurial development, government contracting, and international trade."

Senior Executive Appointments

William Manger, Chief of Staff and Associate Administrator for the Office of Capital Access

Bill Manger serves as SBA's Chief of Staff and the Associate Administrator for the Office of Capital Access. Manger plays a critical role in helping the SBA meet the Administration's emergency capital relief response to small businesses impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). He plays an instrumental role in advancing SBA's long-term goal of expanding small business ownership, particularly among underrepresented communities, including women, African Americans, Latinos, Native American and Alaska Natives, and veterans and military families. As Associate Administrator for the Office of Capital Access, Manger manages a portfolio of over $120 billion in direct and guaranteed loans, nine operation centers, and 560 employees of SBA's Office of Capital Access.

Christopher Gray, Deputy Chief of Staff

As the Deputy Chief of Staff, Chris Gray also assists in leading the SBA and the Administration's emergency capital relief response efforts. Gray's promotion to Deputy Chief of Staff comes after two years of service at the SBA, during which time he held two titles: White House Liaison and Senior Advisor to the Administrator. Gray previously held roles in the Trump Administration, including Senior Associate Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House and Senior Advisor at the Export-Import Bank.

Brittany Biles, General Counsel

Brittany Biles serves as the principal legal advisor to the Administrator and other senior officials. Additionally, she plans, directs, and administers the operations of the Office of General Counsel (OGC) and provides legal and technical direction to SBA's legal staff. As the primary legal advisor for SBA, Biles is responsible for the interpretation and application of the Small Business Act and all related laws and regulations affecting the programs and operations of the SBA. She also oversees OGC as the Office provides legal representation in judicial and administrative proceedings, legal negotiations, and appearances and consultations with other government and non-governmental entities.

Keith Bluestein, Chief Information Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer

Keith Bluestein works with senior officials to outline the strategic goals and objectives for information technology and electronic government (eGov) programs' use. As CIO, Bluestein will further SBA's efforts to meet the needs of America's small business community, support the President's initiatives and SBA's strategic plan, and boost the Agency's enterprise capabilities to support operations across program offices.

Loretta Greene, Associate Administrator, Office of International Trade

Loretta Greene serves as an advisor to the Administrator on policy for international trade programs and as a key operational contact for all activities in the Office of International Trade. She provides strategic direction and works in cooperation with other federal agencies and public-private sector groups to encourage small business exports and assist small businesses seeking to export their products. Through 21 U.S. Export Assistance Centers, SBA District Offices, and a variety of service-provider partners, Greene will oversee the coordination of SBA's ongoing export initiatives to encourage global expansion for small businesses.

Francis Spampinato, Associate Administrator, Office of Government Contracting and Business Development

Francis Spampinato serves as an advisor to the Administrator in the development of policies, operating procedures, and standards for effective implementation, administration, and promotion of SBA's contracting, business development, HUBZone empowerment, and liaison programs. GCBD programs and services assist small businesses in meeting the requirements to receive government contracts, either as prime contractors or subcontractors. The office also oversees special initiatives, such as the Women's Procurement Program, Veterans Procurement Program, Procurement Awards Program, and the Annual Joint Industry/SBA Procurement Conference. Spampinato will oversee GCBD's integral role in the formulation of federal procurement policies that affect small businesses. In this role, he will further foster an environment for maximum participation by small, disadvantaged, and women-owned businesses in federal government contract awards and large prime subcontract awards.

Sery Kim, Assistant Administrator, Women's Business Ownership for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development

Sery Kim oversees and administers broad, emerging, and critical Women's Business Center (WBC) programs to achieve OWBO and SBA goals and objectives. In this role, she will evaluate the overall effectiveness, efficiency, and productivity of WBC programs and recommend actions to improve Agency operations. She also serves as the principal liaison with non-Federal business, educational, organizational, and community partners to assist in the growth and development of women-owned businesses. As Assistant Administrator for OWBO, Kim will further SBA's efforts to develop cooperative partnerships with federal and private sector groups, generate a greater understanding of the economic importance of women-owned businesses, and boost SBA's ability to provide support.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: [email protected] (202) 205-8520

Follow us on: Twitter , Facebook , Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 20-57

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

