SBA Administrator Linda McMahon Honors Top Resource Partners During National Small Business Week

Administrator McMahon will take part in the national awards ceremonies before embarking on a multi-city bus tour to highlight the nation's most outstanding business owners during National Small Business Week, April 29-May 5.

Each year, the SBA counsels, trains and advises more than one million entrepreneurs and small business owners, with the help of its resource partners that provide access to capital, invaluable resources, business know-how, and the right expertise for each stage of a business's lifecycle. Their exceptional efforts provided to entrepreneurs help to power the engine of the nation's economy. It is shown that entrepreneurs receiving resource partner assistance are more likely to start a business and successfully obtain financing necessary for business growth.

Key factors in determining the resource partner award winners were excellence and innovation in assisting small businesses, overall client satisfaction and collaboration with local, state and other entities, market penetration, and outreach in providing strong education efforts and relevant counseling and training services to small businesses.

The 2018 resource partner award winners are:

Women's Business Center of Excellence Award

Chatham's Women's Business Center

Anne Flynn Schlicht, WBC Director

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award

Veterans Business Outreach Center at Community Business Partnership

Charles McCaffrey, Executive Director

Springfield, Va.

Small Business Development Service Excellence and Innovation Award

Boulder Small Business Development Center

Sharon King, Executive Director

Boulder, Colo.

SCORE Chapter of the Year

SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon

Robert (Bobb) S. Bewley, Chapter President

Julie E. Poland, District Director

Lancaster, Pa.

Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. This year National Small Business Week will be recognized April 29 – May 5, with events planned in Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The Washington, D.C. award ceremonies and workshops on digital commerce and social media will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/sbagov. In addition, there will be a free Virtual Conference during National Small Business Week, May 1– May 3 between 12:30–6:30 p.m. EDT. The Virtual Conference offers all the best parts of an in-person conference, but without traveling. Virtual Conference viewers will be able to watch educational webinars, get free business advice and network with fellow business owners.

For more information on National Small Business Week events, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations.

To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: Cecelia.Taylor@sba.gov (202) 401-3059

Release Number: 18-30

