SBA Administrator's Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative

"UTC's investment is outstanding news for Connecticut, and it's great news for the U.S. economy. UTC's investment is one more sign of the tremendous optimism in our economy and is a tremendous boost for the small business community. The President's leadership on regulatory reform and tax cuts are helping to create American jobs and a business environment conducive to investment, expansion and growth. To further help these small businesses, SBA is pleased to announce a Supply Chain Training Initiative between the SBA and UTC. This joint initiative is a brand new training program for small business suppliers. It will include events, webinars and procurement conferences, all in an effort to break down barriers and prepare small businesses to compete for supply chain opportunities with large businesses across America."

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: carol.wilkerson@sba.gov 202-205-8520

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 18-40

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sba-administrators-statement-on-announcement-of-united-technologies-corporation-and-sba-joint-initiative-300653808.html

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

