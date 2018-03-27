SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host 'Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business' E-Commerce Training April 4

With an increasing number of consumers going online to shop, the SBA and Amazon are working together to provide small businesses with the tools, tips and information they need to be successful selling their goods and services online.

The Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business event will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on the 17th floor of the Zions Bank Building at 8th and Main Streets in downtown Boise, Idaho.

Speakers will include U.S. Senator James Risch, chairman of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee; experts from Amazon and the Idaho Small Business Development Center (SBDC); representatives from the SBA; and, a panel of local small business owners who have found success expanding their business online.

"Since most of Idaho is rural, this can present some challenges for small businesses looking to attract new customers," SBA Boise District Director Gary Eisenbraun said. "But with online sales, anyone in the country or the world can be a potential customer. We're thrilled to debut this training opportunity with Amazon in Idaho and help our local businesses become more digitally savvy."

"Many people don't know that half the items sold on Amazon come from small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S. and the world," said Kyle Walker, Amazon head of new business strategy. "I'm inspired by the stories and ingenuity of small business owners, and am excited to connect with entrepreneurs in Idaho, share learnings and help them grow their businesses."

For more information about the event or to register, visit https://online-sales-sba-boise.eventbrite.com or www.sba.gov/id.

The SBA's participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Cosponsorship Authorization #18-1000-06.

