SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29

SBA Administrator Linda McMahon will be on hand to announce the winning entries on Sunday, April 29. The Hackathon will award a total prize pool of $24,000 to winners.

For more information, visit http://smallbizweek.hackathon.com.

Media are invited to attend all events, but must register by emailing Katie Harris-Maines: katharr@visa.com

Friday, April 27

WHAT: National Small Business Week Hackathon Kickoff Session

WHEN: 7 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Ronald Reagan Building, Horizon Room, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004

WHO: SBA Chief Information Officer Maria Roat will welcome participants and developer teams will form.

HOW: Press must register for this event by emailing Marni Goldberg / margoldb@visa.com.

Sunday, April 29

WHAT: National Small Business Week Hackathon Demos and Winners Announcement

WHEN: 9:45a.m. EDT – Code Freeze; 10 a.m. EDT – Demos; 1 p.m. EDT – Winners Announcement

WHERE: Ronald Reagan Building, Pavilion Room, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004

WHO: SBA Administrator Linda McMahon will announce the winning entries (1 p.m.) Judges for the hackathon include SBA Chief Information Officer Maria Roat, SBA Deputy Associate Administrator for Investment and Innovation Michele Schimpp, Visa Vice President and Head of Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise Products Justin King, Visa Developer Platform Senior Director Victor Zhiltsov and Arkansas Small Business Person of the Year and Co-Founder of RevUnit Michael Paladino.

HOW: Press must register for this event by emailing Katie Harris-Maines: katharr@visa.com

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2018 SBA's participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA/SCORE programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Contact: Terrence.Sutherland@sba.gov

