SBA Announces Appointment of Kathleen McShane to its Office of Women's Business Ownership

"It is a pleasure to welcome Kathy to the SBA's team of talented leadership who are committed to the development of small businesses across the nation," McMahon said. "Her business acumen, accomplishments and private sector experience are a great fit for the SBA's programs and resources that help to create more opportunities for women-owned small businesses to succeed, create jobs and drive economic growth. Her background as a small business owner and business leader will be a tremendous asset for women entrepreneurs and the small business community."

McShane will manage a nationwide network of Women's Business Centers that provide training, counseling and mentoring to hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs in every state and two U.S. territories. Her office will also work with representatives in every SBA district office to oversee operations of the Women's Business Centers and to coordinate services for women entrepreneurs.

McShane, an experienced business owner, created Ladies Launch Club in 2006. The company was dedicated to helping women entrepreneurs launch or expand their business. Prior to that, she ran a multimillion-dollar marketing firm, where her clients included HBO, MasterCard, Venastat, Bank of New Canaan, Citibank and JP Morgan Chase.

McShane spent 17 years in the corporate sector, where she worked primarily on credit card products for the small business segment. She was also an adjunct professor at New York University, a founding director of the Bank of New Canaan and served on the Norwalk Hospital Foundation Board.

McShane holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Boston University and attended Columbia Business School's Executive Program in Management.

To learn more about SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership, visit www.sba.gov/offices/headquarters/wbo.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) was created in 1953 and since January 13, 2012, has served as a Cabinet-level agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation. The SBA helps Americans start, build and grow businesses. Through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations, the SBA delivers its services to people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. To learn more about SBA, visit www.sba.gov.

Release Number: 18-03

Contact: Cecelia Taylor (202) 401-3059

Internet Address: www.sba.gov/news

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & Blogs

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sba-announces-appointment-of-kathleen-mcshane-to-its-office-of-womens-business-ownership-300582132.html

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

