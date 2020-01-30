SBA Announces Expansion of Services Provided to Women Entrepreneurs in the Los Angeles Area

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting grant applications for a new Women's Business Center (WBC) in the Los Angeles area. This expansion of services is part of the agency's priority to open more doors for women entrepreneurs and increase access to resources in socially and economically disadvantaged communities, better connecting small businesses with SBA support services.

"This grant empowers nonprofit organizations to provide more women entrepreneurs in Los Angeles with access to the training and technical assistance they need to create jobs, promote a stronger local economy and expand the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Southern California," said SBA Regional Administrator Mike Vallante. "These funds will provide women access to resources that will help to cultivate their entrepreneurial spirit and power their small business dreams."

The total grant award amount is $75,000 for a WBC in Los Angeles, which will cover the period from April 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2020. Applications will be accepted on grants.gov and all applications for Funding Opportunity Announcement No. OWBO-2020-01 must be submitted online by the closing date. This grant opportunity will be open from Jan. 27, 2020 to Feb. 27, 2020.

"After successful outreach efforts that were held in December, the SBA stands ready to expand the resources and services necessary for women-owned small businesses to have a greater impact in the area," said SBA Associate Administrator for Entrepreneurial Development Allen Gutierrez.

Eligible applicants for the grant must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services in the state of California. This may include universities, foundations, chambers of commerce, or economic development institutions.

Interested applicants must register and receive a certificate from SAM.gov as part of the grant application process. Questions about the WBC funding opportunity can be directed to the SBA Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) at owbo@sba.gov.

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contacts: Cecelia.Taylor@sba.gov (202) 401-3059, Julia.Giarmoleo@sba.gov (213) 519-7835

Release Number: 20-11

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

