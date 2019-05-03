SBA Announces Funding Opportunity through the State Trade Expansion Program

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announces the opening of the submission period for a funding opportunity through the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP).



The purpose of the grant opportunity is to invite proposals for funding from eligible state entities interested in, and capable of providing assistance, guidance and tools to qualified small businesses looking to engage in export-related activities.

"The SBA's STEP grant program enables valuable opportunities for small businesses who want to find new clients in foreign markets," said David M. Glaccum, Associate Administrator for SBA's Office of International Trade. "The STEP grant program provides small businesses with financial resources to participate in foreign trade missions, designing new marketing materials, or setting up a trade show exhibition. I encourage all of our state partners to take advantage of this program and work with entrepreneurs from across the nation to innovate and take their businesses global."

Funding Opportunity Announcement No. OIT-STEP-2019-1 is for fiscal year 2019 and the submission period is from May 1 - 31. Proposals responding to this Funding Opportunity Announcement must be posted to Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. (EDT), May 31, 2019.

No other method of submission will be permitted. Proposals submitted after the stipulated deadline will be rejected without being evaluated.

For more information on submissions guidelines and rules, for this Funding Opportunity Announcement, please visit Grants.gov.

