SBA Announces FY 2018 State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) Awards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that $18 million in funding has been awarded to 47 State international trade agencies through SBA's competitive State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), to support export growth among U.S. small businesses.

STEP is designed to meet three distinctive goals: to increase the number of small businesses that export, to increase the value of exports for small businesses, and to increase the number of small businesses that explore significant new trade opportunities. Expanding the base of small business exporters and making the process as easy as possible is a key component of the Administration's small business strategy.



"The SBA is committed to ensuring equal access for small businesses to international markets and expanding export opportunities, and ensuring small businesses have the resources they need to drive their businesses and local communities forward," said SBA Administrator Linda McMahon. "The STEP awards are an important resource that provide small businesses with the confidence and funding they need to thrive in this competitive international market."



Since the beginning of the STEP program seven years ago, approximately $138 million in grants have been awarded to fund export opportunities and increase the footprint of small businesses in countries all over the world.

The 2018 STEP awards will allow states to assist small businesses with the information and tools they need to succeed in export-related activities that are in line with the objectives of the program. These objectives include participation in foreign trade missions, foreign market sales trips, services provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce, as well as design of international marketing campaigns, export trade show exhibits, training workshops and more.

STEP awards are managed and provided at the local level by state government organizations. The program is managed at the national level by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of International Trade.

STATE TRADE EXPANSION PROGRAM (STEP)

FY 2018 (Year7) AWARDEES # State Office Information Primary Point of Contact Federal Award Match Total Project 1 Alabama Alabama Department Of Commerce Hilda Lockhart $151,857 $50,619 $202,476 401 Adams Avenue, Suite 630 STEP Project Director Montgomery, Alabama 36130 Phone: 334-242-0442 http://www.madeinalabama.com/divisions/business-development/international-trade/ hilda.lockhart@commerce.alabama.gov 2 Arizona Arizona Commerce Authority Kevin J. O'Shea $300,057 $100,019 $400,076 118 N. 7th Avenue, Suite 400 STEP Project Director Phoenix, AZ 85007 Phone: 602-845-1217 https://azcommerce.com/programs/arizona-step-grant/ kevino@azcommerce.com 3 Arkansas World Trade Center Arkansas Trish Watkins $150,000 $50,000 $200,000 3300 South Market Street, Suite 400 STEP Project Director Rogers, Arkansas 72758 Phone: 479-418-4827 www.arwtc.org/STEP plwatki@uark.edu 4 California Department of Food & Agriculture Jeffrey A. Williamson $650,000 $349,999 $999,999 1220 N. Street, Suite 400 STEP Project Director Sacramento, California 95814 Phone: 909- 556-6639 www.californiaexport.org. jeff.williamson@rccd.edu 5 Commonwealth of

Northern Marianas CNMI Department of Commerce Mark Rabauliman $150,000 $0 $150,000 P.O. Box 5795 CHRB STEP Project Director Saipan, MP 96950 Phone: (670) 664-3077 www.commerce.gov.mp secretary@commerce.gov.mp 6 Colorado Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade Laura Brindle $324,804 $108,268 $433,072 1625 Broadway St. Suite 2700 STEP Project Director Denver, CO 80202 Phone: 303-892-3858 http://choosecolorado.com laura.brindle@state.co.us 7 Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Ms. Laura Jaworski $300,000 $100,000 $400,000 450 Columbus Boulevard, Suite 5 STEP Project Director Hartford, Connecticut USA 06103 Phone: 1 860-270-8068 www.decd.org laura.jaworski@ct.gov 8 Delaware Division of Corporate and International Development David Mathe $268,096 $89,365 $357,461 820 N. French Street STEP Project Director Wilmington, DE 19801 Phone: 302-577-8467 http://global.delaware.gov/expand/strategies-growth/access-to-capital.shtml david.mathe@state.de.us 9 Guam Guam Economic Development Authority Matthew Baza $150,000 $0 $150,000 590 S. Marine Corps Drive. Suite 511, ITC Building STEP Project Director Tamuning, Guam 96913 Phone:(671) 647-4332 www.investguam.com mbaza@investguam.com 10 Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Jamie Lumm $450,000 $150,000 $600,000 250 S. Hotel Street, 5th Floor STEP Project Director Honolulu, HI 96813 Phone: (808) 587-2753 http://invest.hawaii.gov/exporting/histep/ jamie.k.lum@hawaii.gov 11 Idaho Idaho Department of Commerce Tina Salisbury $600,000 $200,000 $800,000 700 W State Street STEP Project Director P.O. Box 83720 Phone: 208-287-3164 Boise, Idaho 83720 Tina.Salisbury@commerce.idaho.gov http://commerce.idaho.gov/idaho-business/international-trade/step-grant 12 Illinois Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Margo Markopoulos $700,000 $233,333 $933,333 Office of Trade and Investment STEP Project Director 100 W. Randolph, Suite 3-400 Phone: 312- 814-3116 Chicago, Illinois 60601 margo.markopoulos@illinois.gov www.exports.illinois.gov 13 Iowa Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Lisa Longman $200,000 $66,667 $266,667 200 East Grand Avenue STEP Project Director Des Moines, IA 50309 Phone: (515) 348-6243 www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com lisa.longman@iowaeda.com 14 Kansas Kansas Department of Commerce Chang Lu $200,000 $66,667 $266,667 1000 SW Jackson Avenue, St #100 STEP Project Director Topeka, KS 66612 Phone: 913- 307-7378 www.kansascommerce.com/STEP chang.lu@ks.gov 15 Kentucky Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Darlene Barber $400,000 $133,333 $533,333 Old Capitol Annex STEP Project Director 300 West Broadway Phone: 502-782-1940 Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 Darlene.Barber@ky.gov http://kyexports.com/STEP-grants.aspx 16 Louisiana Louisiana Department of Economic Development Jessica L. Steverson $200,000 $66,667 $266,667 1051 North Third Street STEP Project Director Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802 Phone: 225-342-2537 http://opportunitylouisiana.com jessica L.Steverson@la.gov 17 Maine Maine International Trade Center Wade Merritt $344,500 $114,833 $459,333 2 Portland Fish Pier, Suite 204 STEP Project Director Portland, Maine 04101 Phone: (207) 541-7408 www.mitc.com/how-we-help/grants/ merritt@mitc.com 18 Maryland Maryland Department of Commerce Signe Pringle $550,000 $183,333 $733,333 401 East Pratt Street STEP Project Director Baltimore, Maryland 21202 Phone: 410-767-3542 http://commerce.maryland.gov/grow/expand-to-international-markets signe.pringle@maryland.gov 19 Massachusetts Commonwealth of Massachusets Mark Sullivan $500,000 $166,667 $666,667 Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development STEP Project Director Office of International Trade & Investment Phone: 617-973-8543 10 Park Plaza, Suite 3730 mark.f.sullivan@state.ma.us Boston, MA 02116 www.mass.gov/MOITl 20 Michigan Michigan Strategic Fund Natalie Chmiko $800,000 $266,666 $1,066,666 300 North Washington Square STEP Project Director Lansing, MI 48933 Phone 517.335.2854 http://www.michiganbusiness.org/grow/international-trade-services/#step chmikon@michigan.org 21 Minnesota Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development Gabrielle Gerbaud $144,750 $48,250 $193,000 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E200 STEP Project Director St. Paul, Minnessota 55101 Phone: 651-259-7489 https://mn.gov/deed/business/exporting/export-financing/ gabrielle.gerbaud@state.mu.us 22 Mississippi Mississippi Development Authority Rose Boxx $540,000 $180,000 $720,000 P.O BOX 849 STEP Project Director Jackson, MS 39202 Phone: 601 359-3045 https://www.mississippi.org/home-page/our-advantages/incentives/state- trade-export-programs/ rboxx@mississippi.org 23 Missouri Missouri Department of Economic Development Ann Pardalos $350,000 $116,667 $466,667 Business & Community Services STEP Director Harry S. Truman Building, Room 720 Phone: 573-751-6605 301 W. High Street ann.pardalos@ded.mo.gov Jefferson City, Missouri 65101 http://www.exportmissouri.mo.gov 24 Montana Montana Department of Commerce Angelyn DeYoung $325,000 $108,333 $433,333 Department of Commerce STEP Project Director 301 S. Park Ave. Phone: 406-841-2783 Helena, MT 59620 adeyoung@mt.gov http://businessresources.mt.gov/MIMAP 25 Nebraska Nebraska Department of Economic Development Susan R. Rouch $500,000 $166,667 $666,667 301 Centennial Mall South STEP Project Director PO Box 94666 Phone: 402-471-4668 Lincoln, NE 68509 Susan.Rouch@nebraska.gov http://www.opportunity.nebraska.gov 26 Nevada Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) Gina Rodriguez $150,000 $50,000 $200,000 555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 5400 Interim STEP Project Director Las Vegas, NV 89101 Phone: 702-486-0587 http://www.diversifynevada.com/selecting-nevada/global/step-grant grodriguez@Diversifynevada.com 27 New Hampshire Department of Resources and Economic Development/Office of International Commerce Tina Kasim $250,000 $83,333 $333,333 172 Pembroke Road STEP Project Director Concord, NH 03301 Phone: 603-271-8444 https://nhexportassistance.com/export-promotion-grants/step-grant/ Tina.Kasim@dred.nh.gov 28 New Jersey New Jersey Business Action Center Eddy Mayen $700,000 $233,333 $933,333 225 West State Street STEP Director P.O. Box 820 Phone:609-633-1182 Trenton, NJ 08625-0820 eddy.mayen@sos.nj.gov http://www.njstep.nj.gov 29 New Mexico New Mexico Economic Development Department Edward R. Herrera $200,000 $66,667 $266,667 1100 St. Francis Drive STEP Project Director Sante Fe New Mexico 87505 Phone: 505-827-0315 http://gonm.biz/business-resource-center/edd-programs-for-business/international-trade/ Edward.Herrera@state.nm.gov 30 New York Empire State Development Lennox Ruiz $700,000 $233,333 $933,333 633 Third Avenue, 36th Floor STEP Project Director New York, NY 10017 Phone: 212-803-2344 http://esd.ny.gov/International/STEP_NYS.html

lennox.ruiz@esd.ny.gov 31 North Carolina Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina Mike Hubbard $700,000 $233,333 $933,333 Global Business Services, STEP Project Director 15000 Weston Parkway Phone: 919-447-7751 Cary, NC 27513 Mike.hubbard@edpnc.com https://www.nccommerce.com/trade/export-resources/step-program 32 North Dakota North Dakota Trade Office Simon Wilsom $247,614 $82,538 $330,152 811 2nd Avenue, N, Suite 284 STEP Project Director Fargo, ND 58108 Phone:701-231-1159 http://ndto.com/step-nd/ simon@ndto.com 33 Ohio Ohio Development Services Agency Thien Bui $700,000 $233,333 $933,333 77 South High Street, 28thFloor STEP Project Director Columbus, Ohio 43216 Phone: (614) 466-4996 www.IMAGE.development.ohio.gov thien.bui@development.ohio.gov 34 Oregon Oregon Business Development Department Amanda Welker $562,500 $187,500 $750,000 775 Summer ST NE, Suite 200 STEP Project Director Salem, OR 97301 Phone: 503-229-6063 www.oregon4biz.com/Global-Connections/Export-Promotion/ amanda.welker@oregon.gov 35 Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development Katherine Skopp $500,000 $166,667 $666,667 400 North Street, 4th Floor STEP Project Director Harrisburg, PA 17120-0225 Phone: 717-720-7361 www.visitPA.com kskopp@pa.gov 36 Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Trade & Export Company Maria R. Batista Santaella $300,000 $100,000 $400,000 159 Chardon Avenue STEP Project Director New San Juan Building Phone:(787) 294-0101 Ext. 2034 San Juan, PR 00919 maria.batista@cce.pr.gov http://www.comercioyexportacion.com 37 Rhode Island John H. Chafee Center for International Business Linda Woulfe $374,002 $124,667 $498,669 Bryant University STEP Project Director 1150 Douglas Pike Phone:401- 232-6525 Smithfield, RI 02917 lwoulfe@bryant.edu http://www.bryant.edu/about/centers-and-institutes/john-h-chafee-center-for-international-business/ 38 South Carolina South Carolina Department of Commerce Norris Thigpen $360,400 $120,133 $480,533 1201 Main Street, Suite 1600 STEP Project Director Columbia SC 29201 Phone: (803) 737-0598 http://sccommerce.com/sc-business-network/export-services nthigpen@SCcommerce.com 39 Tennessee Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development Leslee T. Alexander $150,000 $50,000 $200,000 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 27th Floor STEP Project Director Nashville, Tennessee 37243 Phone: 615-483-7293 www.tnecd.com leslee.alexander@tn.gov 40 Texas Texas Department of Agriculture Mindy Fryer $600,000 $323,076 $923,076 1700 North Congress Avenue, 11th Floor STEP Project Director P.O. Box 12847 Phone: 512-463-6908 Austin, TX 78711 Mindy.Fryer@TexasAgriculture.gov http://www.texasagriculture.gov/ 41 Utah Utah World Trade Center Corporation Nicole Sherwood $300,000 $100,000 $400,000 60 East South Temple, Suite 300 STEP Project Director Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Phone: 801- http://business.utah.gov/partners/wtcutah/ nsherwood@wtcutah.com 42 Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development Katie Corrigan $306,420 $102,140 $408,560 National Life Building, 6thFloor STEP Project Director Montpelier, VT 05620-0501 Phone: (802) 272-1420 http://accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/programs/international-trade/grants Katie.corrigan@vermont.gov 43 Virgin Islands United States Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority Nadine Marchena Kean $150,000 $0 $150,000 8000 Nisky Shopping Center, Suite 620 STEP Director St. Thomas, Virgin Island 00802 Phone: (340) 714-1700 www.usvieda.org NMARCHENA@usvieda.org 44 Virginia Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) Monica Sadie $200,000 $66,667 $266,667 One James Center STEP Project Director 901 E. Cary Street, Suite 900 Phone: 804-545-5763 Richmond, Virginia 23219 msadie@yesvirginia.org www.exportvirginia.org/services/programs-grants 45 Washington Washington State Department of Commerce Mary Ferguson $750,000 $403,845 $1,153,845 2001 6th avenue Suite 2600 STEP Project Director Seattle ,Wa 98121-2895 Phone: (206) 256-6130 http://www.exportwashington.com/programs-and-services/export-grant-loan/step-grant/Pages/default.aspx mary.ferguson@commerce.wa.gov 46 West Virginia West Virginia Department of Commerce dba WV Development Office Enybe Diaz Valenzuela $250,000 $83,333 $333,333 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Building 6 Room 553 STEP Project Director Charleston, West Virginia 25305 Phone: (304) 957-2018 http://www.westvirginia.gov/step.html Enybe.Diaz@wv.gov 47 Wisconsin Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Monica Wahlberg $300,000 $100,000 $400,000 201 West Washington Ave. STEP Project Director Madison, WI 53073 Phone: 608-210-6734 http://inwisconsin.com/export/assistance/global-business-development-program/ Monica.wahlberg@wedc.org Total $18,000,000

