SBA Announces FY 2018 State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) Awards
SBA Awards $18 Million to Expand Small Business Exporting
Sep 19, 2018, 15:46 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that $18 million in funding has been awarded to 47 State international trade agencies through SBA's competitive State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), to support export growth among U.S. small businesses.
STEP is designed to meet three distinctive goals: to increase the number of small businesses that export, to increase the value of exports for small businesses, and to increase the number of small businesses that explore significant new trade opportunities. Expanding the base of small business exporters and making the process as easy as possible is a key component of the Administration's small business strategy.
"The SBA is committed to ensuring equal access for small businesses to international markets and expanding export opportunities, and ensuring small businesses have the resources they need to drive their businesses and local communities forward," said SBA Administrator Linda McMahon. "The STEP awards are an important resource that provide small businesses with the confidence and funding they need to thrive in this competitive international market."
Since the beginning of the STEP program seven years ago, approximately $138 million in grants have been awarded to fund export opportunities and increase the footprint of small businesses in countries all over the world.
The 2018 STEP awards will allow states to assist small businesses with the information and tools they need to succeed in export-related activities that are in line with the objectives of the program. These objectives include participation in foreign trade missions, foreign market sales trips, services provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce, as well as design of international marketing campaigns, export trade show exhibits, training workshops and more.
STEP awards are managed and provided at the local level by state government organizations. The program is managed at the national level by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of International Trade.
|
STATE TRADE EXPANSION PROGRAM (STEP)
|
#
|
State
|
Office Information
|
Primary Point of Contact
|
Federal Award
|
Match
|
Total Project
|
1
|
Alabama
|
Alabama Department Of Commerce
|
Hilda Lockhart
|
$151,857
|
$50,619
|
$202,476
|
401 Adams Avenue, Suite 630
|
STEP Project Director
|
Montgomery, Alabama 36130
|
Phone: 334-242-0442
|
http://www.madeinalabama.com/divisions/business-development/international-trade/
|
2
|
Arizona
|
Arizona Commerce Authority
|
Kevin J. O'Shea
|
$300,057
|
$100,019
|
$400,076
|
118 N. 7th Avenue, Suite 400
|
STEP Project Director
|
Phoenix, AZ 85007
|
Phone: 602-845-1217
|
3
|
Arkansas
|
World Trade Center Arkansas
|
Trish Watkins
|
$150,000
|
$50,000
|
$200,000
|
3300 South Market Street, Suite 400
|
STEP Project Director
|
Rogers, Arkansas 72758
|
Phone: 479-418-4827
|
4
|
California
|
Department of Food & Agriculture
|
Jeffrey A. Williamson
|
$650,000
|
$349,999
|
$999,999
|
1220 N. Street, Suite 400
|
STEP Project Director
|
Sacramento, California 95814
|
Phone: 909- 556-6639
|
5
|
Commonwealth of
|
CNMI Department of Commerce
|
Mark Rabauliman
|
$150,000
|
$0
|
$150,000
|
P.O. Box 5795 CHRB
|
STEP Project Director
|
Saipan, MP 96950
|
Phone: (670) 664-3077
|
6
|
Colorado
|
Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
|
Laura Brindle
|
$324,804
|
$108,268
|
$433,072
|
1625 Broadway St. Suite 2700
|
STEP Project Director
|
Denver, CO 80202
|
Phone: 303-892-3858
|
7
|
Connecticut
|
Department of Economic and Community Development
|
Ms. Laura Jaworski
|
$300,000
|
$100,000
|
$400,000
|
450 Columbus Boulevard, Suite 5
|
STEP Project Director
|
Hartford, Connecticut USA 06103
|
Phone: 1 860-270-8068
|
8
|
Delaware
|
Division of Corporate and International Development
|
David Mathe
|
$268,096
|
$89,365
|
$357,461
|
820 N. French Street
|
STEP Project Director
|
Wilmington, DE 19801
|
Phone: 302-577-8467
|
http://global.delaware.gov/expand/strategies-growth/access-to-capital.shtml
|
9
|
Guam
|
Guam Economic Development Authority
|
Matthew Baza
|
$150,000
|
$0
|
$150,000
|
590 S. Marine Corps Drive. Suite 511, ITC Building
|
STEP Project Director
|
Tamuning, Guam 96913
|
Phone:(671) 647-4332
|
10
|
Hawaii
|
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
|
Jamie Lumm
|
$450,000
|
$150,000
|
$600,000
|
250 S. Hotel Street, 5th Floor
|
STEP Project Director
|
Honolulu, HI 96813
|
Phone: (808) 587-2753
|
11
|
Idaho
|
Idaho Department of Commerce
|
Tina Salisbury
|
$600,000
|
$200,000
|
$800,000
|
700 W State Street
|
STEP Project Director
|
P.O. Box 83720
|
Phone: 208-287-3164
|
Boise, Idaho 83720
|
http://commerce.idaho.gov/idaho-business/international-trade/step-grant
|
12
|
Illinois
|
Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity
|
Margo Markopoulos
|
$700,000
|
$233,333
|
$933,333
|
Office of Trade and Investment
|
STEP Project Director
|
100 W. Randolph, Suite 3-400
|
Phone: 312- 814-3116
|
Chicago, Illinois 60601
|
13
|
Iowa
|
Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA)
|
Lisa Longman
|
$200,000
|
$66,667
|
$266,667
|
200 East Grand Avenue
|
STEP Project Director
|
Des Moines, IA 50309
|
Phone: (515) 348-6243
|
14
|
Kansas
|
Kansas Department of Commerce
|
Chang Lu
|
$200,000
|
$66,667
|
$266,667
|
1000 SW Jackson Avenue, St #100
|
STEP Project Director
|
Topeka, KS 66612
|
Phone: 913- 307-7378
|
15
|
Kentucky
|
Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development
|
Darlene Barber
|
$400,000
|
$133,333
|
$533,333
|
Old Capitol Annex
|
STEP Project Director
|
300 West Broadway
|
Phone: 502-782-1940
|
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
|
16
|
Louisiana
|
Louisiana Department of Economic Development
|
Jessica L. Steverson
|
$200,000
|
$66,667
|
$266,667
|
1051 North Third Street
|
STEP Project Director
|
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
|
Phone: 225-342-2537
|
17
|
Maine
|
Maine International Trade Center
|
Wade Merritt
|
$344,500
|
$114,833
|
$459,333
|
2 Portland Fish Pier, Suite 204
|
STEP Project Director
|
Portland, Maine 04101
|
Phone: (207) 541-7408
|
18
|
Maryland
|
Maryland Department of Commerce
|
Signe Pringle
|
$550,000
|
$183,333
|
$733,333
|
401 East Pratt Street
|
STEP Project Director
|
Baltimore, Maryland 21202
|
Phone: 410-767-3542
|
http://commerce.maryland.gov/grow/expand-to-international-markets
|
19
|
Massachusetts
|
Commonwealth of Massachusets
|
Mark Sullivan
|
$500,000
|
$166,667
|
$666,667
|
Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development
|
STEP Project Director
|
Office of International Trade & Investment
|
Phone: 617-973-8543
|
10 Park Plaza, Suite 3730
|
Boston, MA 02116
|
20
|
Michigan
|
Michigan Strategic Fund
|
Natalie Chmiko
|
$800,000
|
$266,666
|
$1,066,666
|
300 North Washington Square
|
STEP Project Director
|
Lansing, MI 48933
|
Phone 517.335.2854
|
http://www.michiganbusiness.org/grow/international-trade-services/#step
|
21
|
Minnesota
|
Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development
|
Gabrielle Gerbaud
|
$144,750
|
$48,250
|
$193,000
|
332 Minnesota Street, Suite E200
|
STEP Project Director
|
St. Paul, Minnessota 55101
|
Phone: 651-259-7489
|
22
|
Mississippi
|
Mississippi Development Authority
|
Rose Boxx
|
$540,000
|
$180,000
|
$720,000
|
P.O BOX 849
|
STEP Project Director
|
Jackson, MS 39202
|
Phone: 601 359-3045
|
https://www.mississippi.org/home-page/our-advantages/incentives/state- trade-export-programs/
|
23
|
Missouri
|
Missouri Department of Economic Development
|
Ann Pardalos
|
$350,000
|
$116,667
|
$466,667
|
Business & Community Services
|
STEP Director
|
Harry S. Truman Building, Room 720
|
Phone: 573-751-6605
|
301 W. High Street
|
Jefferson City, Missouri 65101
|
24
|
Montana
|
Montana Department of Commerce
|
Angelyn DeYoung
|
$325,000
|
$108,333
|
$433,333
|
Department of Commerce
|
STEP Project Director
|
301 S. Park Ave.
|
Phone: 406-841-2783
|
Helena, MT 59620
|
25
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska Department of Economic Development
|
Susan R. Rouch
|
$500,000
|
$166,667
|
$666,667
|
301 Centennial Mall South
|
STEP Project Director
|
PO Box 94666
|
Phone: 402-471-4668
|
Lincoln, NE 68509
|
26
|
Nevada
|
Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED)
|
Gina Rodriguez
|
$150,000
|
$50,000
|
$200,000
|
555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 5400
|
Interim STEP Project Director
|
Las Vegas, NV 89101
|
Phone: 702-486-0587
|
http://www.diversifynevada.com/selecting-nevada/global/step-grant
|
27
|
New Hampshire
|
Department of Resources and Economic Development/Office of International Commerce
|
Tina Kasim
|
$250,000
|
$83,333
|
$333,333
|
172 Pembroke Road
|
STEP Project Director
|
Concord, NH 03301
|
Phone: 603-271-8444
|
https://nhexportassistance.com/export-promotion-grants/step-grant/
|
28
|
New Jersey
|
New Jersey Business Action Center
|
Eddy Mayen
|
$700,000
|
$233,333
|
$933,333
|
225 West State Street
|
STEP Director
|
P.O. Box 820
|
Phone:609-633-1182
|
Trenton, NJ 08625-0820
|
29
|
New Mexico
|
New Mexico Economic Development Department
|
Edward R. Herrera
|
$200,000
|
$66,667
|
$266,667
|
1100 St. Francis Drive
|
STEP Project Director
|
Sante Fe New Mexico 87505
|
Phone: 505-827-0315
|
http://gonm.biz/business-resource-center/edd-programs-for-business/international-trade/
|
30
|
New York
|
Empire State Development
|
Lennox Ruiz
|
$700,000
|
$233,333
|
$933,333
|
633 Third Avenue, 36th Floor
|
STEP Project Director
|
New York, NY 10017
|
Phone: 212-803-2344
|
31
|
North Carolina
|
Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina
|
Mike Hubbard
|
$700,000
|
$233,333
|
$933,333
|
Global Business Services,
|
STEP Project Director
|
15000 Weston Parkway
|
Phone: 919-447-7751
|
Cary, NC 27513
|
https://www.nccommerce.com/trade/export-resources/step-program
|
32
|
North Dakota
|
North Dakota Trade Office
|
Simon Wilsom
|
$247,614
|
$82,538
|
$330,152
|
811 2nd Avenue, N, Suite 284
|
STEP Project Director
|
Fargo, ND 58108
|
Phone:701-231-1159
|
33
|
Ohio
|
Ohio Development Services Agency
|
Thien Bui
|
$700,000
|
$233,333
|
$933,333
|
77 South High Street, 28thFloor
|
STEP Project Director
|
Columbus, Ohio 43216
|
Phone: (614) 466-4996
|
34
|
Oregon
|
Oregon Business Development Department
|
Amanda Welker
|
$562,500
|
$187,500
|
$750,000
|
775 Summer ST NE, Suite 200
|
STEP Project Director
|
Salem, OR 97301
|
Phone: 503-229-6063
|
35
|
Pennsylvania
|
Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development
|
Katherine Skopp
|
$500,000
|
$166,667
|
$666,667
|
400 North Street, 4th Floor
|
STEP Project Director
|
Harrisburg, PA 17120-0225
|
Phone: 717-720-7361
|
36
|
Puerto Rico
|
Puerto Rico Trade & Export Company
|
Maria R. Batista Santaella
|
$300,000
|
$100,000
|
$400,000
|
159 Chardon Avenue
|
STEP Project Director
|
New San Juan Building
|
Phone:(787) 294-0101 Ext. 2034
|
San Juan, PR 00919
|
37
|
Rhode Island
|
John H. Chafee Center for International Business
|
Linda Woulfe
|
$374,002
|
$124,667
|
$498,669
|
Bryant University
|
STEP Project Director
|
1150 Douglas Pike
|
Phone:401- 232-6525
|
Smithfield, RI 02917
|
http://www.bryant.edu/about/centers-and-institutes/john-h-chafee-center-for-international-business/
|
38
|
South Carolina
|
South Carolina Department of Commerce
|
Norris Thigpen
|
$360,400
|
$120,133
|
$480,533
|
1201 Main Street, Suite 1600
|
STEP Project Director
|
Columbia SC 29201
|
Phone: (803) 737-0598
|
39
|
Tennessee
|
Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development
|
Leslee T. Alexander
|
$150,000
|
$50,000
|
$200,000
|
312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 27th Floor
|
STEP Project Director
|
Nashville, Tennessee 37243
|
Phone: 615-483-7293
|
40
|
Texas
|
Texas Department of Agriculture
|
Mindy Fryer
|
$600,000
|
$323,076
|
$923,076
|
1700 North Congress Avenue, 11th Floor
|
STEP Project Director
|
P.O. Box 12847
|
Phone: 512-463-6908
|
Austin, TX 78711
|
41
|
Utah
|
Utah World Trade Center Corporation
|
Nicole Sherwood
|
$300,000
|
$100,000
|
$400,000
|
60 East South Temple, Suite 300
|
STEP Project Director
|
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
|
Phone: 801-
|
42
|
Vermont
|
Agency of Commerce & Community Development
|
Katie Corrigan
|
$306,420
|
$102,140
|
$408,560
|
National Life Building, 6thFloor
|
STEP Project Director
|
Montpelier, VT 05620-0501
|
Phone: (802) 272-1420
|
http://accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/programs/international-trade/grants
|
43
|
Virgin Islands
|
United States Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority
|
Nadine Marchena Kean
|
$150,000
|
$0
|
$150,000
|
8000 Nisky Shopping Center, Suite 620
|
STEP Director
|
St. Thomas, Virgin Island 00802
|
Phone: (340) 714-1700
|
44
|
Virginia
|
Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP)
|
Monica Sadie
|
$200,000
|
$66,667
|
$266,667
|
One James Center
|
STEP Project Director
|
901 E. Cary Street, Suite 900
|
Phone: 804-545-5763
|
Richmond, Virginia 23219
|
45
|
Washington
|
Washington State Department of Commerce
|
Mary Ferguson
|
$750,000
|
$403,845
|
$1,153,845
|
2001 6th avenue Suite 2600
|
STEP Project Director
|
Seattle ,Wa 98121-2895
|
Phone: (206) 256-6130
|
http://www.exportwashington.com/programs-and-services/export-grant-loan/step-grant/Pages/default.aspx
|
46
|
West Virginia
|
West Virginia Department of Commerce dba WV Development Office
|
Enybe Diaz Valenzuela
|
$250,000
|
$83,333
|
$333,333
|
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Building 6 Room 553
|
STEP Project Director
|
Charleston, West Virginia 25305
|
Phone: (304) 957-2018
|
47
|
Wisconsin
|
Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
|
Monica Wahlberg
|
$300,000
|
$100,000
|
$400,000
|
201 West Washington Ave.
|
STEP Project Director
|
Madison, WI 53073
|
Phone: 608-210-6734
|
http://inwisconsin.com/export/assistance/global-business-development-program/
|
Total
|
$18,000,000
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster.
It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
PRESS OFFICE
Release Date: September 19, 2018 Contact: Shannon.Giles@sba.gov
Release Number: 18-56 Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Blogs & Instagram
SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration
