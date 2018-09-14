SBA Announces FY 2018 State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) Awards

SBA Awards $18 Million to Expand Small Business Exporting

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that $18 million in funding has been awarded to 47 State international trade agencies through SBA's competitive State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), to support export growth among U.S. small businesses.

STEP is designed to meet three distinctive goals: to increase the number of small businesses that export, to increase the value of exports for small businesses, and to increase the number of small businesses that explore significant new trade opportunities.  Expanding the base of small business exporters and making the process as easy as possible is a key component of the Administration's small business strategy.

"The SBA is committed to ensuring equal access for small businesses to international markets and expanding export opportunities, and ensuring small businesses have the resources they need to drive their businesses and local communities forward," said SBA Administrator Linda McMahon.  "The STEP awards are an important resource that provide small businesses with the confidence and funding they need to thrive in this competitive international market."

Since the beginning of the STEP program seven years ago, approximately $138 million in grants have been awarded to fund export opportunities and increase the footprint of small businesses in countries all over the world. 

The 2018 STEP awards will allow states to assist small businesses with the information and tools they need to succeed in export-related activities that are in line with the objectives of the program. These objectives include participation in foreign trade missions, foreign market sales trips, services provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce, as well as design of international marketing campaigns, export trade show exhibits, training workshops and more.

STEP awards are managed and provided at the local level by state government organizations. The program is managed at the national level by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of International Trade.

STATE TRADE EXPANSION PROGRAM (STEP)
FY 2018 (Year7)  AWARDEES

#

State 

Office Information

Primary Point of Contact

 Federal Award 

 Match 

 Total  Project 

1

Alabama

Alabama Department Of Commerce

Hilda Lockhart

$151,857

$50,619

$202,476

401 Adams Avenue, Suite 630

STEP Project Director

Montgomery, Alabama 36130

Phone:  334-242-0442  

http://www.madeinalabama.com/divisions/business-development/international-trade/

hilda.lockhart@commerce.alabama.gov

2

Arizona

Arizona Commerce Authority

Kevin J. O'Shea

$300,057

$100,019

$400,076

118 N. 7th Avenue, Suite 400

STEP Project Director

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Phone: 602-845-1217

https://azcommerce.com/programs/arizona-step-grant/

kevino@azcommerce.com

3

Arkansas

World Trade Center Arkansas

Trish Watkins

$150,000

$50,000

$200,000

3300 South Market Street, Suite 400

STEP Project Director

Rogers, Arkansas 72758

Phone: 479-418-4827

www.arwtc.org/STEP

plwatki@uark.edu

4

California

Department of Food & Agriculture

Jeffrey A. Williamson

$650,000

$349,999

$999,999

1220 N. Street, Suite 400

STEP Project Director

Sacramento, California 95814

Phone: 909- 556-6639

www.californiaexport.org. 

jeff.williamson@rccd.edu 

5

Commonwealth of
Northern Marianas

CNMI Department of Commerce

Mark Rabauliman

$150,000

$0

$150,000

P.O. Box 5795 CHRB

STEP Project Director

Saipan, MP 96950

Phone: (670) 664-3077

www.commerce.gov.mp

secretary@commerce.gov.mp

6

Colorado

Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

Laura Brindle

$324,804

$108,268

$433,072

1625 Broadway St. Suite 2700

STEP Project Director

Denver, CO 80202

Phone: 303-892-3858

http://choosecolorado.com

laura.brindle@state.co.us

7

Connecticut

Department of Economic and Community Development

Ms. Laura Jaworski

$300,000

$100,000

$400,000

450 Columbus Boulevard, Suite 5

STEP Project Director

Hartford, Connecticut USA 06103

Phone: 1 860-270-8068

www.decd.org

laura.jaworski@ct.gov

8

Delaware

Division of Corporate and International Development

David Mathe 

$268,096

$89,365

$357,461

820 N. French Street

STEP Project Director

Wilmington, DE  19801

Phone: 302-577-8467

http://global.delaware.gov/expand/strategies-growth/access-to-capital.shtml 

david.mathe@state.de.us

9

Guam

Guam Economic Development Authority

Matthew Baza

$150,000

$0

$150,000

590 S. Marine Corps Drive. Suite 511, ITC Building

STEP Project Director

Tamuning, Guam 96913

Phone:(671) 647-4332

www.investguam.com

mbaza@investguam.com

10

Hawaii

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism 

Jamie Lumm

$450,000

$150,000

$600,000

250 S. Hotel Street, 5th Floor

STEP Project Director

Honolulu, HI 96813

Phone: (808) 587-2753

http://invest.hawaii.gov/exporting/histep/ 

jamie.k.lum@hawaii.gov

11

Idaho

Idaho Department of Commerce

Tina Salisbury

$600,000

$200,000

$800,000

700 W State Street

STEP Project Director

P.O. Box 83720

Phone: 208-287-3164

Boise, Idaho 83720

Tina.Salisbury@commerce.idaho.gov

http://commerce.idaho.gov/idaho-business/international-trade/step-grant 

12

Illinois

Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

Margo Markopoulos

$700,000

$233,333

$933,333

Office of Trade and Investment 

STEP Project Director

100 W. Randolph, Suite 3-400

Phone:  312- 814-3116

Chicago, Illinois  60601

margo.markopoulos@illinois.gov  

www.exports.illinois.gov  

13

Iowa

Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA)

Lisa Longman

$200,000

$66,667

$266,667

200 East Grand Avenue

STEP Project Director

Des Moines, IA 50309

Phone: (515) 348-6243

www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com  

lisa.longman@iowaeda.com  

14

Kansas

Kansas Department of Commerce

Chang Lu

$200,000

$66,667

$266,667

1000 SW Jackson Avenue, St #100

STEP Project Director

Topeka, KS 66612

Phone: 913- 307-7378    

www.kansascommerce.com/STEP  

chang.lu@ks.gov

15

Kentucky 

Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development

Darlene Barber

$400,000

$133,333

$533,333

Old Capitol Annex

STEP Project Director

300 West Broadway

Phone: 502-782-1940 

Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Darlene.Barber@ky.gov 

http://kyexports.com/STEP-grants.aspx

16

Louisiana

Louisiana Department of Economic Development

Jessica L. Steverson 

$200,000

$66,667

$266,667

1051 North Third Street

STEP Project Director

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802

Phone: 225-342-2537

http://opportunitylouisiana.com 

jessica L.Steverson@la.gov 

17

Maine

Maine International Trade Center

Wade Merritt

$344,500

$114,833

$459,333

2 Portland Fish Pier, Suite 204

STEP Project Director

Portland, Maine 04101

Phone: (207) 541-7408

www.mitc.com/how-we-help/grants/ 

merritt@mitc.com

18

Maryland

Maryland Department of Commerce

Signe Pringle

$550,000

$183,333

$733,333

401 East Pratt Street      

STEP Project Director

Baltimore, Maryland 21202   

Phone: 410-767-3542

http://commerce.maryland.gov/grow/expand-to-international-markets 

signe.pringle@maryland.gov

19

Massachusetts

Commonwealth of Massachusets

Mark Sullivan

$500,000

$166,667

$666,667

Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development

STEP Project Director

Office of International Trade & Investment

Phone: 617-973-8543

10 Park Plaza, Suite 3730

mark.f.sullivan@state.ma.us

Boston, MA 02116

www.mass.gov/MOITl 

20

Michigan

Michigan Strategic Fund

Natalie Chmiko

$800,000

$266,666

$1,066,666

300 North Washington Square

STEP Project Director

Lansing, MI 48933 

Phone 517.335.2854   

http://www.michiganbusiness.org/grow/international-trade-services/#step 

chmikon@michigan.org

21

Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development

Gabrielle Gerbaud

$144,750

$48,250

$193,000

332 Minnesota Street, Suite E200

STEP Project Director

St. Paul, Minnessota 55101

Phone: 651-259-7489

https://mn.gov/deed/business/exporting/export-financing/

gabrielle.gerbaud@state.mu.us

22

Mississippi

Mississippi Development Authority

Rose Boxx

$540,000

$180,000

$720,000

P.O BOX 849

STEP Project Director

Jackson, MS 39202

Phone: 601 359-3045

https://www.mississippi.org/home-page/our-advantages/incentives/state-  trade-export-programs/ 

rboxx@mississippi.org 

23

Missouri

Missouri Department of Economic Development

Ann Pardalos

$350,000

$116,667

$466,667

Business & Community Services

STEP Director

Harry S. Truman Building, Room 720

Phone:  573-751-6605

301 W. High Street

ann.pardalos@ded.mo.gov

Jefferson City, Missouri 65101

http://www.exportmissouri.mo.gov 

24

Montana

Montana Department of Commerce

Angelyn DeYoung

$325,000

$108,333

$433,333

Department of Commerce

STEP Project Director

301 S. Park Ave.

Phone: 406-841-2783

Helena, MT  59620

adeyoung@mt.gov 

http://businessresources.mt.gov/MIMAP 

25

Nebraska

Nebraska Department of Economic Development

Susan R. Rouch

$500,000

$166,667

$666,667

301 Centennial Mall South

STEP Project Director

PO Box 94666

Phone: 402-471-4668

Lincoln, NE  68509

Susan.Rouch@nebraska.gov

http://www.opportunity.nebraska.gov

26

Nevada

Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) 

Gina Rodriguez

$150,000

$50,000

$200,000

555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 5400

Interim STEP Project Director

 Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: 702-486-0587

http://www.diversifynevada.com/selecting-nevada/global/step-grant 

grodriguez@Diversifynevada.com

27

New Hampshire

Department of Resources and Economic Development/Office of International Commerce

Tina Kasim

$250,000

$83,333

$333,333

172 Pembroke Road

STEP Project Director

Concord, NH 03301

Phone: 603-271-8444

https://nhexportassistance.com/export-promotion-grants/step-grant/  

Tina.Kasim@dred.nh.gov

28

New Jersey

New Jersey Business Action Center

Eddy Mayen

$700,000

$233,333

$933,333

225 West State Street

STEP Director

P.O. Box 820

Phone:609-633-1182 

Trenton, NJ 08625-0820

eddy.mayen@sos.nj.gov 

http://www.njstep.nj.gov 

29

New Mexico

New Mexico Economic Development Department

Edward R. Herrera

$200,000

$66,667

$266,667

1100 St. Francis Drive

STEP Project Director

Sante Fe New Mexico 87505

Phone: 505-827-0315

http://gonm.biz/business-resource-center/edd-programs-for-business/international-trade/ 

Edward.Herrera@state.nm.gov

30

New York

Empire State Development

Lennox Ruiz

$700,000

$233,333

$933,333

633 Third Avenue, 36th Floor

STEP Project Director

New York, NY  10017

Phone: 212-803-2344

http://esd.ny.gov/International/STEP_NYS.html

lennox.ruiz@esd.ny.gov

31

North Carolina

Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina

Mike Hubbard

$700,000

$233,333

$933,333

Global Business Services, 

STEP Project Director

15000 Weston Parkway

Phone: 919-447-7751

Cary, NC 27513

Mike.hubbard@edpnc.com 

https://www.nccommerce.com/trade/export-resources/step-program  

32

North Dakota

North Dakota Trade Office 

Simon Wilsom

$247,614

$82,538

$330,152

811 2nd Avenue, N, Suite 284

STEP Project Director

Fargo, ND 58108

Phone:701-231-1159

http://ndto.com/step-nd/ 

simon@ndto.com

33

Ohio

Ohio Development Services Agency

Thien Bui

$700,000

$233,333

$933,333

77 South High Street, 28thFloor

STEP Project Director

Columbus, Ohio  43216

Phone: (614) 466-4996

www.IMAGE.development.ohio.gov  

thien.bui@development.ohio.gov

34

Oregon

Oregon Business Development Department

Amanda Welker

$562,500

$187,500

$750,000

775 Summer ST NE, Suite 200

STEP Project Director

Salem, OR  97301

Phone: 503-229-6063

www.oregon4biz.com/Global-Connections/Export-Promotion/

amanda.welker@oregon.gov

35

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development

Katherine Skopp

$500,000

$166,667

$666,667

400 North Street, 4th Floor 

STEP Project Director

Harrisburg, PA 17120-0225

Phone: 717-720-7361

www.visitPA.com 

kskopp@pa.gov

36

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Trade & Export Company

Maria R. Batista Santaella

$300,000

$100,000

$400,000

159 Chardon Avenue

STEP Project Director

New San Juan Building

Phone:(787) 294-0101 Ext. 2034

San Juan, PR 00919

maria.batista@cce.pr.gov

http://www.comercioyexportacion.com

37

Rhode Island 

John H. Chafee Center for International Business

Linda Woulfe

$374,002

$124,667

$498,669

Bryant University

STEP Project Director

1150 Douglas Pike

Phone:401- 232-6525

Smithfield, RI 02917

lwoulfe@bryant.edu

http://www.bryant.edu/about/centers-and-institutes/john-h-chafee-center-for-international-business/ 

38

South Carolina

South Carolina Department of Commerce 

Norris Thigpen 

$360,400

$120,133

$480,533

1201 Main Street, Suite 1600

STEP Project Director

Columbia SC 29201 

Phone: (803) 737-0598

http://sccommerce.com/sc-business-network/export-services 

nthigpen@SCcommerce.com

39

Tennessee 

Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

Leslee T. Alexander

$150,000

$50,000

$200,000

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 27th Floor

STEP Project Director

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Phone: 615-483-7293

www.tnecd.com

leslee.alexander@tn.gov

40

Texas

Texas Department of Agriculture

Mindy Fryer

$600,000

$323,076

$923,076

1700 North Congress Avenue, 11th Floor

STEP Project Director

P.O. Box 12847

Phone: 512-463-6908 

Austin, TX 78711

Mindy.Fryer@TexasAgriculture.gov

http://www.texasagriculture.gov/ 

41

Utah

Utah World Trade Center Corporation

Nicole Sherwood

$300,000

$100,000

$400,000

60 East South Temple, Suite 300

STEP Project Director 

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Phone: 801-

http://business.utah.gov/partners/wtcutah/

nsherwood@wtcutah.com

42

Vermont

Agency of Commerce & Community Development

Katie Corrigan

$306,420

$102,140

$408,560

National Life Building, 6thFloor

STEP Project Director

Montpelier, VT 05620-0501

Phone: (802) 272-1420

http://accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/programs/international-trade/grants

Katie.corrigan@vermont.gov

43

Virgin Islands 

United States Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority

Nadine Marchena Kean

$150,000

$0

$150,000

8000 Nisky Shopping Center, Suite 620 

STEP Director

St. Thomas, Virgin Island 00802

Phone: (340) 714-1700

www.usvieda.org

NMARCHENA@usvieda.org

44

Virginia

Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP)

Monica Sadie 

$200,000

$66,667

$266,667

One James Center

STEP Project Director

901 E. Cary Street, Suite 900

Phone: 804-545-5763

Richmond, Virginia 23219

msadie@yesvirginia.org

www.exportvirginia.org/services/programs-grants   

45

Washington

Washington State Department of Commerce

Mary Ferguson

$750,000

$403,845

$1,153,845

2001 6th avenue Suite 2600

STEP Project Director

Seattle ,Wa 98121-2895

Phone: (206) 256-6130      

http://www.exportwashington.com/programs-and-services/export-grant-loan/step-grant/Pages/default.aspx 

mary.ferguson@commerce.wa.gov 

46

West Virginia

West Virginia Department of Commerce dba WV Development Office

Enybe Diaz Valenzuela

$250,000

$83,333

$333,333

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Building 6 Room 553

STEP Project Director

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Phone: (304) 957-2018

http://www.westvirginia.gov/step.html

Enybe.Diaz@wv.gov

47

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Monica Wahlberg

$300,000

$100,000

$400,000

201 West Washington Ave.

STEP Project Director

Madison, WI  53073

Phone: 608-210-6734

http://inwisconsin.com/export/assistance/global-business-development-program/ 

Monica.wahlberg@wedc.org

Total 

$18,000,000

About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality.  As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster.

It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

