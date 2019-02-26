SBA Announces National Small Business Week

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Administrator Linda McMahon announced that this year's National Small Business Week will be held from May 5-11, 2019.

Administrator McMahon will start the week in Washington, D.C., where she will recognize and award outstanding small business owners and SBA Resource Partners from around the nation. She will continue the week meeting with local entrepreneurs, visiting small businesses, and holding roundtable discussions with community leaders in Florida, Texas and Utah.

"We are extremely proud to honor America's most successful small businesses during National Small Business Week," McMahon said. "These small business owners have shown tremendous dedication and perseverance. They are the job creators that fuel our economy and best represent the nation's 30 million small businesses."

SBA will also co-host a free, two-day virtual conference featuring educational workshops and networking. Additionally, recognition and educational seminars throughout SBA's 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week.

National Small Business Week is the SBA's annual celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation. For a profile of last year's winners from across the nation, click here.

Details and registration information will be posted on www.sba.gov/NSBW as events are finalized.

