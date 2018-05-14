SBA Announces Partnership with Veterans Affairs' Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program

The VA and SBA will work together to prepare veterans, service-disabled veterans, and service members for self-employment. Through the partnership, veterans and service members will have access to networking events, job seeking skills, coaching, and entrepreneurship training.

"Veterans are extremely resilient as a result of their time serving in the military," said Barb Carson, Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development. "This is why they are great candidates for self-employment – and why prepping them to take on the venture is of utmost importance. VA's VR&E program plays such an integral role in veteran business owners' journeys, so I can't wait to see the progress we're able to achieve together."

"We're excited to take this interagency effort to the next level through this partnership," said Jack Kammerer, Director of the Veterans Administration's Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program. "Both SBA and VA provide important resources for veterans and service members to take on the next step in their career – and their civilian lives. Together, we can set them up for success should they decide self-employment is next for them."

VA and SBA will train local staff on services available through partnering agencies, and also facilitate appropriate referrals and on national, regional, and local levels.

To learn more about the resources offered by SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development and the Veterans Administration's Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program, visit sba.gov/ovbd or benefits.va.gov/vocrehab.

