SBA Announces Results of 2017 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard

The annual Scorecard is an assessment tool that measures how well federal agencies reach their small business and socio-economic prime contracting and subcontracting goals and reports agency-specific progress. The prime and subcontracting component goals include goals for small businesses, small businesses owned by women (WOSBs), small disadvantaged businesses (SDBs), service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs), and small businesses located in Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZones).

Every fiscal year, the SBA works with each agency to set their prime and subcontracting goals and their grades are based on the agreed upon goals. Each federal agency has a different small business prime contracting goal. The SBA ensures that the sum total of all of the goals exceeds the 23 percent target established by law.

WHAT: Conference call on FY17 Small Business Federal Procurement Scorecard

WHO: Ken Dodds, SBA's Acting Deputy Associate Administrator for the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development

WHEN: Tuesday, May 22, 3-4 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Conference Call Dial-in Phone Number: is: 888-858-2144

Access Code: 5213070#

HOW: Press must RSVP for the event

to Tiffani.Clements@sba.gov by noon on May 22

Contact: Tiffani.Clements@sba.gov

Release Number: MA 18-12

