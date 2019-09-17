SBA Encourages DMV Small Businesses to Discover Untapped Talent

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton held an expo at Catholic University's School of Business to connect small businesses with peers who have found success in exploring new pools of workforce talent in their communities. The "Small Business Hiring: Discovering Untapped Talent in the DMV" event brought together innovative businesses and organizations dedicated to including and assisting individuals with disabilities, returning citizens who are formerly incarcerated, and foster youth who are transitioning to independence with gainful employment. Throughout the expo, small businesses networked and learned from other successful businesses on how to further expand their workforce, create innovative training opportunities for their employees, and connect with organizations that support small business needs.

"Small businesses are the innovators and leaders who drive our nation's economy. Many of our nation's businesses go above and beyond to lift their communities and neighbors with meaningful job opportunities," said Pilkerton. Small businesses are a key driver in today's booming economy, creating two out of three net new jobs and pushing our labor market forward. Today's expo was a wonderful opportunity to hear directly from businesses who have tapped into various workforce groups, as well as several government and nonprofit organizations that help support these employment initiatives.

"Workforce development is a key priority for this Administration and the President's National Council for the American Worker where more than 350 companies have signed the President's Pledge to America's Workers, offering more than 13 million employment, education, and training opportunities. The SBA is continuing our mission of assisting small businesses to start, grow and expand by ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to hire talented workers," said Pilkerton.

