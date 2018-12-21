SBA Extends Deadline for 2019 National Small Business Week Awards Nominations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the federal government shutdown, the U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the deadline for the 2019 National Small Business Week Awards nominations. Now, all nominations must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. EST, February 4, 2019.

Since 1963, National Small Business Week has recognized the outstanding achievements of America's small businesses for their contributions to their local communities, and to our nation's economy. A National Small Business Week award is one of the nation's highest honors for small business achievement.

SBA Awards given in celebration of National Small Business Week, May 5-11, 2019, include the following:

Small Business Person of the Year

One from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia , Puerto Rico , the U.S. Virgin Islands , and Guam .

, , the , and . Small Business Exporter of the Year

Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery

Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery



Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official



Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer

Federal Procurement Awards

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year



Small Business Subcontractor of the Year



Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors)



8(a) Graduate of the Year

Jody C. Raskind Lender of the Year

Small Business Investment Company of the Year

Awards to SBA Resource Partners

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award



Women's Business Center of Excellence Award



Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award

All nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to the nearest SBA Office. Email submissions of SBA Awards forms will not be accepted as they contain personally identifiable information (PII). Visit the dedicated website www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria and guidelines for submitting a nomination. For contact information and other District Office information visit online at www.sba.gov/districtoffices .

