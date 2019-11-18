SBA Hosts Youth Entrepreneurship Summit at Bowie State University Nov. 21, 2019 & Recognizes Global Entrepreneurship Week

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Youth Entrepreneurship Summit

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a youth entrepreneurship summit during Global Entrepreneurship Week to connect student entrepreneurs with small business resources as they explore career paths and opportunities. Students will hear from successful young entrepreneurs, learn about resources that support small business needs and connect with other entrepreneurs. The event includes:

A youth panel examining entrepreneurship among Gen Zs, uncovering innovative ways to support them

Open-mic business concept pitch session

Networking with other young entrepreneurs



WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (EST)



WHERE: Bowie State University

Student Center Wiseman Ballroom A

14000 Jericho Park Road, Bowie, MD 20715



WHO: Opportunities to interview:

9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. (EST)

Associate Administrator Allen Gutierrez, SBA's Office of Entrepreneurial Development

Executive Director Johnetta Hardy, Bowie State University Entrepreneurship Academy





Other participants include:

District Director Antonio Doss, SBA's Washington Metropolitan Area District Office

Bowie State University student entrepreneurs

Maryland Small Business Development Center

Maryland Women's Business Center



HOW: Registration is required to attend. Click here to register or go to https://bit.ly/2CRc94i.



SOCIAL: @SBAgov. The event will include live Instagram coverage; the event hashtag is #SBAYES19



CONTACT: Interested media RSVP by 2 p.m. (EST) Nov. 20 to Tiffani.Clements@sba.gov or Cecelia.Taylor@sba.gov.

By attending this event, you grant SBA the right to use your name, voice, and image in photographs, videos, or other recordings and be distributed through any and all media.

