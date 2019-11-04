SBA Kicks off National Veterans Small Business Week 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration will celebrate the accomplishments of veteran, service member, and military spouse small business owners nationwide during National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 4-8.

"This week is dedicated to celebrating the nation's 2.5 million veteran-owned businesses who contribute nearly $1 trillion each year to the U.S. economy," said SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton. "The SBA is proud to collaborate with our district offices, resource networks, and agency partners to empower veterans throughout every stage of their entrepreneurial journey."

This year's National Veterans Small Business Week theme is Mission #VetBiz Success. During the week, the SBA will highlight and connect veterans nationwide to the resources available to help them accomplish small business success.

During National Veterans Small Business Week, each day will be devoted to a different topic related to veteran entrepreneurship. Topics will include transition assistance, entrepreneurial training, stakeholders and resources, access to capital, disaster assistance, and government contracting.

SBA district offices, resource partners, and local organizations will host National Veterans Small Business Week activities nationwide. The events will include a Twitter Chat on veteran entrepreneur resources at @SBAgov (follow the chat with the hashtag #VetBiz), a Business Beyond the Battlefield Conference in Arlington, Texas; a panel discussion for women veterans in government contracting in Huntsville, Alabama, and the 2019 Southwest Veterans Business Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The SBA encourages veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses to join the online conversation and share their entrepreneurial stories and best practices, including the resources they used to establish successful businesses, using the hashtag #VetBiz.

For more information about National Veterans Small Business Week and to find events near you, visit www.sba.gov/vetbiz. For more information on the resources available for veteran entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/veterans.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more visit www.sba.gov.

