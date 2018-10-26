SBA kicks off National Veterans Small Business Week Nov. 5-9

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration will celebrate the accomplishments of veteran, service member and military spouse small business owners nationwide during National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 5-9.

"National Veterans Small Business Week is another opportunity for us not only to highlight the success of our nation's 2.5 million veteran-owned businesses, but also to recognize the areas where there is still work to be done," SBA Administrator Linda McMahon said. "Entrepreneurship is not a solo mission. I'm proud to be a part of a network that serves the needs of our veteran and military business owners."

SBA district offices and resource partners nationwide, as well as local organizations, will be hosting National Veterans Small Business Week events. This year's theme, Our #VetBiz Community, shines a spotlight on various aspects of the veteran business community, ranging from aspiring to current veteran and military business owners, as well as the organizations that provide entrepreneurial training.

The SBA encourages veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses to join the online conversation and share what their veteran business communities look like by using the hashtag #VetBiz.

For more information about National Veterans Small Business Week, including events and ways to get involved, visit www.sba.gov/vetbiz. For more information on the resources available for veteran entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/veterans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

