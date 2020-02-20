SBA Launches National 2020 SBIR Road Tour to Connect Tech Entrepreneurs with Federal R&D Funding

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today the launch of its 17-state SBIR Road Tour. The Road Tour will stop at cities in the Southeast, Midwest, Rockies and the Central South. It will connect entrepreneurs working on advanced technology to one of the country's largest source of early stage funding – the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

"SBA is focused on helping small businesses grow and expand. The $4 billion in federal early stage funding is often a critical piece to maturing an entrepreneur's research idea into a product or service. The Road Tours bring the federal managers to the entrepreneur and target areas and individuals that are underrepresented when it comes to receiving federal R&D funding," said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. "This tour reflects our continued commitment to ensure those innovators are aware of SBIR/STTR program resources."

This will be the sixth year of the SBIR Road Tour, led by the SBA's Office of Investment and Innovation together with 11 participating federal agencies.

NATIONAL SBIR ROAD TOUR SCHEDULE 2020:

The Southeast Tour will run from April 13-17, with stops in Richmond, Virginia; Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; and Atlanta/Athens, Georgia.

The Midwest Tour will run from June 1-5, with stops in Omaha, Nebraska; St. Louis, Missouri; Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, and Bloomington, Indiana.

The Rockies Tour will run from August 10-14, with stops in Bozeman, Montana; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Laramie, Wyoming.

Finally, the Central Southern Tour will run from November 2-6, with stops in Jackson, Mississippi; Shreveport, Louisiana; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Small technology firms, innovators, scientists or researchers seeking more information on the SBIR Road Tour, including a schedule of stops and participating agencies should visit: https://www.sbirroadtour.com/.

For more information about SBIR/STTR programs, please visit https://www.sbir.gov/ or follow us on Twitter.

About SBIR/STTR

SBA coordinates the SBIR/STTR programs, also known as America's Seed Fund, which each year provides more than $3.7 billion in early stage seed capital totaling over 5,000 awards to small businesses. Eleven participating federal government agencies announce funding opportunities as either grants or contracts to address their research and development needs. Companies supported by the SBIR/STTR programs often generate some of the most important breakthroughs each year in the U.S. Additional information about the programs, as well as past and current topics can be found at www.sbir.gov.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) was created in 1953 and is a Cabinet-level agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation. The SBA helps Americans start, build and grow businesses, and recover from disasters. Through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations, the SBA delivers its services to people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. To learn more about SBA, visit www.sba.gov .

Contact: Tiffani.Clements@sba.gov (202) 401-0035

Release Number: 20-20

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

