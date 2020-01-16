SBA Statement on Maryland Women's Business Center Grant to Help Train Women Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced a Women's Business Center (WBC) grant opportunity in the state of Maryland. This expansion is part of an agency priority to open more doors for women entrepreneurs and increase access to SBA resources in underserved communities by better connecting small businesses with SBA support services.

"I am pleased to announce that the SBA is offering a new grant opportunity in the state of Maryland to provide funding for nonprofit organizations to start new WBCs, with an emphasis on socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs in the state. Women's entrepreneurship is on the rise, and we want to make sure they have access to the counseling and training they need to create healthy, sustainable businesses that create more American jobs," SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said.

The total award amount is $75,000 each for up to two WBCs in Maryland. Applications will be accepted on grants.gov and all applications for Funding Opportunity Announcement No. OWBO-2020-01 must be submitted online by the closing date. This grant opportunity will be open from January 16, 2020 to February 16, 2020.

Carranza added, "Through this grant, the SBA will help provide the tools necessary for women-owned small businesses to have a greater impact in key underserved areas of Maryland."

Eligible applicants for the grant must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services in the state of Maryland. This may include universities, foundations, chambers of commerce, or economic development institutions.

This grant opportunity seeks to encourage Minority Serving Institutions to provide entrepreneurial development services to socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs. MSIs and their auxiliary entities are encouraged to apply. Likewise, other organizations meeting the WBC program eligibility criteria and serving socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs are also encouraged to apply.

Interested applicants must register and receive a certificate from SAM.gov as part of the grant application process. Questions about the WBC funding opportunity can be directed to the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) at owbo@sba.gov.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: Cecelia.Taylor@sba.gov (202) 401-3059

