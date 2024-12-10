SBA T.H.R.I.V.E. Program Announces 2024 Graduation Celebrating Small Business Owners

Honoring A New Cohort of Entrepreneurs Across America

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isom Global Strategies (IGS) proudly announces the graduation of the 2024 cohort from the T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined program, marking the culmination of an intensive six-month journey. The program has united small business owners from across the United States, bolstering their capabilities and preparing them for future challenges. This year, close to 1000 entrepreneurs graduated, joining an ever-expanding network of over 9,000 program alumni nationwide.

The T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined program, an acronym for Train, Hope, Rise, Innovate, Venture, Elevate, is designed to equip small business owners with the crucial skills and knowledge needed to expand and enhance their operations. This year's program engaged participants from over 67 cohorts, who worked with experienced business coaches and followed a subject matter expert-led online curriculum that included leadership training, strategic planning, and financial management. Additionally, participants attended eight in-person 'CEO Conversations' sessions within their local cohorts, where they networked with peers and tackled case studies to directly apply their learning to their businesses. The program's unique blend of online modules and in-person sessions enabled participants to develop comprehensive growth strategies tailored to their specific business needs.

This year, the program featured three Surge Sessions - short, elective educational modules taught in partnership with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from nationally recognized companies. One notable session, 'How to Get Into Government Contracting with the SBA,' was led by the U.S. Small Business Administration itself. This session highlights the SBA's commitment to supporting small business owners by equipping them with the essential knowledge and tools needed to successfully engage in government contracting.

"By participating in the SBA Thrive program, I've gained access to invaluable resources and support that are helping me work ON my business instead of IN my business all the time. Overall, the SBA THRIVE program is not just a support system but a catalyst for innovation and growth. It's not only helping me realize the power of community and collaborating with others to amplify our growth, but it's also empowering me to take Daddy's Homemade Syrup to the next level. This ensures that our natural, delicious syrups reach even more customers while maintaining the high quality we're known for and inspire even more people in the process." — Amber Burr, Cohort Denver, Colorado

As SBA T.H.R.I.V.E. moves forward, plans for the 2025 program are already well underway, promising an enhanced curriculum and extended reach to support more small business owners across the nation. Participants can look forward to continued support through the program's CEO Conversations, Surge Sessions, and business coaching, ensuring that each entrepreneur receives the personalized mentorship and guidance needed to effectively and sustainably scale their businesses. The 2025 program will also feature an expanded online curriculum with modules covering essential aspects of business management, including strategic planning, financial literacy, and innovative marketing strategies.

