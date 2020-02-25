SBA to Host Information Call on Funding Competition for Organizations Providing Training to Women Veteran Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The U.S. Small Business Administration will hold a conference call for nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies, and institutions of higher learning interested in competing for grants. Up to six awardees will receive a total of $300,000 in grants to deliver entrepreneurship training to women service members, women veterans, and women military spouses.



WHEN: Wednesday, February 26 at 2 p.m. EST.



HOW: Call in at (202) 765-1264; Conference ID: 214972520

A transcript of the webinar will be posted on grants.gov and www.sba.gov/ovbd once it is available.

Eligible organizations should submit applications for the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program funding opportunity (WVETP-2020-01) through Grants.gov . Applications not submitted via Grants.gov will not be evaluated. The submission deadline is Thursday, March 19 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Contact: Carol.Chastang@sba.gov (202) 205-6987

