SBA to Host National Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Hearing in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners, representatives of local economic development organizations, trade groups and community leaders are invited to join the U.S. Small Business Administration's National Ombudsman, Stefanie Wehagen, to discuss federal regulatory issues impacting small businesses on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. EDT.

This event will give the small business community a chance to voice their concerns about unfair regulatory enforcement, excessive fines, retaliation, and other regulatory burdens imposed on small businesses by federal agencies. In addition, small businesses will have an opportunity to learn more about the range of resources available from the SBA and the Office of the National Ombudsman .

Comments and concerns raised at the regulatory fairness hearing will be directed to the appropriate federal agency for a fairness review to reduce undue regulatory burdens, while helping small businesses succeed.

WHAT: National Regulatory Fairness Hearing for Small Business

WHERE: U.S. Small Business Administration

409 Third Street SW

Concourse level, Eisenhower Halls A/B

Washington, D.C., 20024

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

1-4 p.m. EDT

The Washington small business hearing is free and open to the public. Valid government-issued ID is required to gain access to the building. To attend the hearing please RSVP by Aug.12, 2019 to ombudsman@sba.gov .

Testimony may also be submitted in writing, in lieu of attending the hearing in person. The deadline to register and provide written testimony in advance is Monday, Aug. 5. Please email your written testimony to John Kelly at ombudsman@sba.gov .

For further information, or if reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities are needed please contact John Kelly at ombudsman@sba.gov by Aug. 12, 2019.

For more information about the SBA's Office of the National Ombudsman, visit www.sba.gov/ombudsman .

