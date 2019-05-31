SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Public Meetings June 5 and 6

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold quarterly public meetings on June 5 and 6 respectively at SBA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"These quarterly committee meetings provide us with an opportunity to collaborate and identify areas where we can continue to positively impact and support veteran entrepreneurs," said Larry Stubblefield, SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development. "I look forward to working with these veteran thought leaders, entrepreneurs, advocates, and colleagues to bring new perspectives to the table."

Both meetings will be accessible via Skype webinar and/or conference call.

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (EDT)

Dial in: 202-765-1264

Access code: 82779493#

Skype link: https://meet.lync.com/sba123/csimms/SY58NNZY?sl=1

The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (EDT)

Dial in: 202-765-1264

Access code: 71491907#

Skype link: https://meet.lync.com/sba123/csimms/4YYY96F9

Both Federal Advisory Committee public meetings will address the current state of veteran-owned small business and update the public on progress made regarding pushing forward veteran entrepreneurship and employment. Committee members will receive briefs on access to capital, counseling and training, and government contracting.

In addition to providing progress updates, this quarter's meetings will also include updates from the National Veterans Transition Services, JPMorgan Chase, SBA All Small Mentor-Protégé Program and SBA's Military Reservist Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (MREIDL).

Both the June 5 IATF and June 6 ACVBA meetings are public meetings held at SBA headquarters in Eisenhower Conference Room B, 409 3rd Street SW, Washington D.C. 20416. Following each meeting, public meeting transcripts may also be found at www.sba.gov/ovbd under the section heading, "Federal Advisory Committees".

Advance notice of attendance is requested. Anyone wishing to attend and/or make comments to the IATF or ACVBA must contact SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development no later than June 1 at veteransbusiness@sba.gov.

Comments for the record will be limited to five minutes to accommodate as many participants as possible. Written comments should be sent to the above email address by June 1. Special accommodation requests, as well as any questions, should also be directed to SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development at veteransbusiness@sba.gov, or by calling (202) 205-6773.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: Carol.chastang@sba.gov (202) 205-6987

Release Number: 19-33

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

