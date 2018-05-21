SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Public Meetings June 6 and 7

Both Federal Advisory Committee public meetings will address the current state of veteran-owned small businesses, updating the public on progress made regarding pushing forward veteran entrepreneurship and employment. Committee members will receive briefs on access to capital, counseling and training, and government contracting.

In addition to providing progress updates, Christopher Holleman, an Administrative Judge for SBA's Office of Hearings & Appeals, will discuss the new regulations for adjudicating Department of Veterans Affairs' Center for Verification and Evaluation protests and appeals.

"Eight newly appointed committee members will be present for this quarter's meetings, bringing new perspectives to our discussion," said Larry Stubblefield, Acting Associate Administrator for SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "These committees' efforts continue to positively impact not just SBA's veterans programs, but critical policy decisions as well. I look forward to continued collaboration with these veteran thought leaders."

Both IATF and ACVBA meetings are public meetings held quarterly at SBA headquarters, 409 3rd Street SW, Washington D.C. 20416. The committee meetings will be accessible via teleconference at 888-858-2144, access code: 7805798#, as well as on webinar at https://connect16.uc.att.com/sba/meet/?ExEventID=87805798.

Both public meeting transcripts may also be found at www.sba.gov/ovbd under section heading, "Federal Advisory Committees," following each meeting.

Both the June 6 IATF and June 7 ACVBA meetings are open to the public. Advance notice of attendance is requested. Anyone wishing to attend and/or make comments to the IATF or ACVBA must contact SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development no later than June 1 at veteransbusiness@sba.gov.

Comments for the record will be limited to five minutes to accommodate as many participants as possible. Written comments should be sent to the above email address by June 1. Special accommodation requests, as well as any questions, should also be directed to SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development at veteransbusiness@sba.gov, or by calling (202) 205-6773.

