SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Public Meetings March 4 and 5

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs will hold public meetings on March 4 and 5 respectively at SBA headquarters in Washington, D.C. The meetings will also be accessible via teleconference and webinar.



Fran Perez-Wilhite is the newly appointed ACVBA chairwoman. She was chosen by committee members to lead the ACVBA in its mission to support veteran business affairs and provide advice and policy recommendations to the SBA Administrator. A former U.S. Army officer, Perez-Wilhite is a business developer with the North Carolina Military Business Center in Charlotte.



"We're looking forward to working with Fran to bring a new perspective and leadership to our discussion," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development. "The efforts of both committees continue to positively influence SBA's veteran programs and related policy decisions. I look forward to working with Fran, the ACVBA, and IATF members during these quarterly meetings."



The meetings will be held at SBA Headquarters, 409 3rd Street SW, Washington D.C., 20416. The main entrance is under construction, so use the D Street entrance and proceed to the security desk.

The IATF will meet on March 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)

Dial-in 202-765-1264

Conference ID: 331933369#

The ACVBA will meet on March 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)

Dial-in 202-765-1264

Conference ID: 137290192#

Transcripts will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

Both committee meetings will address the current state of veteran-owned small businesses and update the public on progress made toward advancing veteran entrepreneurship and employment.

The IATF meeting will include updates from SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development and Office of General Counsel as well as committee member updates from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury and Veterans Affairs, General Services Administration, Office of Management and Budget, North Carolina Military Business Center, and Student Veterans of America.

The ACVBA meeting will include remarks from the newly appointed chairwoman and updates from SBA's Office of General Counsel, the SBA 8(a) Business Development program, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Advance notice of attendance, written comments, questions, and special accommodation requests for both meetings are requested by emailing veteransbusiness@sba.gov or calling (202) 205-6773 by February 28.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

