SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Public Meetings Sept. 4 and 5

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold quarterly public meetings on Sept. 4 and 5 respectively at SBA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"These quarterly committee meetings serve as an important opportunity to discuss how the SBA can reduce barriers to support veteran entrepreneurs," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development. "In addition, these discussions put forth the progress made in expanding available resources. We encourage participation and look forward to hearing from and collaborating with veteran entrepreneur stakeholders."

Both meetings will be accessible via Skype and/or conference call.

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT)

Dial in: 202-765-1264

Access code: 88227066#

Skype link: https://meet.lync.com/sba123/csimms/9W78JWM0

The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT)

Dial in: 202-765-1264

Access code: 26035779#

Skype link: https://meet.lync.com/sba123/csimms/DF26LJ9T

Both Federal Advisory Committee public meetings will address the current state of veteran-owned small business and inform the public on progress made toward advancing veteran entrepreneurship and employment opportunities. The IATF meeting will include updates from the U.S. General Services Administration, Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury and Veterans Affairs, Office of Management and Budget and Student Veterans of America.

The ACVBA meeting will include updates from the IFA Foundation's VetFran Program; the Department of Veterans Affairs; SBA's Offices of Capital Access, Office of Government Contracting and Business Development, and Office of Procurement Law; SBA All Small Mentor-Protégé Program; Department of Labor's Veterans Employment and Training Service HIRE Vets Medallion Program; and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring our Heroes.

Both the Sept. 4 IATF and Sept. 5 ACVBA public meetings will be held at SBA headquarters in Eisenhower Conference Room B, 409 3rd Street SW, Washington, D.C. 20416. Following each meeting, transcripts may also be found at www.sba.gov/ovbd under the section heading, "Federal Advisory Committees".

Advance notice of attendance is requested. Anyone wishing to attend and/or make comments to the IATF or ACVBA must contact SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development in advance at veteransbusiness@sba.gov.

Comments for the record will be limited to five minutes to accommodate as many participants as possible. Written comments, special accommodation requests, and questions should be sent to SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development at veteransbusiness@sba.gov, or by calling (202) 205-6773.

