SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Virtual Public Meetings Sept. 2 and 3

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold virtual public meetings on Sept. 2 and 3 respectively via Microsoft Teams.

"Now more than ever, it is critical for our veteran small business advisory committees to discuss challenges faced by the veteran small business community and how we can expand the resources available to them," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development. "We look forward to hosting our committee meetings virtually, supporting and advocating for this important and underserved population."

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EDT) via this Microsoft Teams meeting link.

The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EDT). The meeting will be two separate sessions with a lunch break in between.

Part 1 (morning session) – 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. EDT – Meeting link.

– Meeting link. Part 2 (afternoon session) – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT– Meeting link.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance by Aug. 28 to [email protected] or (202) 205-6773. During the live event, attendees will be in listen-only mode and may submit additional written questions via the Q&A chat feature in Microsoft Teams. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page. Transcripts will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury and Veterans Affairs, General Services Administration, Office of Management and Budget, North Carolina Military Business Center, and Student Veterans of America.

Committee members will also receive updates from the Vocational Readiness and Employment program and the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance programs.

The ACVBA meeting will include remarks from ACVBA chairwoman Fran Perez-Wilhite as well as updates on the Veteran Business Project. Topics discussed during the meeting will include SBA's veterans' programs, women-owned small business federal contracting program, the 8(a) Business Development program, VA's Center for Verification and Evaluation's verification process, the VR&E program and GSA's sam.beta.gov changes.

Committee members will also hear about lessons learned from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

Contact: [email protected]

Follow us on: Twitter , Facebook , Blogs & Instagram

Release Number: 20-62

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

