Sbarro Celebrates Opening of 700th Location with Their Original Franchisee

News provided by

SBARRO

18 Jul, 2023, 11:47 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sbarro, the global pizza chain known for its extra-large slices and strombolis, celebrated the opening of their 700th store on July 14th in Peachtree Mall in Columbus, Georgia. This marks the 52nd Sbarro opened this year on top of over 103 new store openings in 2022. 

The franchisees responsible for this newest store are Rocco and Anthony Armocida and their family. Rocco and Anthony's parents, Adele and Mario, were the first Sbarro franchisees over 40 years ago. This opening marks the Armocida's 17th Sbarro location.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 700th location with the Armocida family," said David Karam, CEO at Sbarro. "In partnership with the Armocidas and all our valued franchisees we have built a legacy of serving handmade, fresh, extra-large slices, topped with high quality ingredients to our valued customers and are now the worldwide leader in the impulse pizza category."

Sbarro has plans to open over 100 stores again in 2023.  Sbarro has undergone major expansion outside of the mall into new venues such as Convenience Stores, Truck Stops, Airports, Casinos, Colleges and Military Bases.  Sbarro operates in over 30 countries around the world and has opened new markets this year in Colombia, Panama and Denmark.

About Sbarro: In 1956, Carmela "Mama" Sbarro and her family opened the doors to their Italian delicatessen in Brooklyn. Their slices of New York-style pizza were so popular that they soon opened a second location at the King's Plaza Mall in New York, focused solely on pizza. More than 65 years later, Sbarro is now the global leader in the impulse pizza category. Sbarro offers our XL Original New York pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes in a variety of venues. Our award-winning New York pizzas, strombolis and other offerings can be found in retail spaces such as malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. To order online, to find a location near you, or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook and Twitter, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SBARRO

