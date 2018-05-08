Sbarro Launching 2018 "Slices for Hope" to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

From Mother's Day (May 13) to Father's Day (June 17), Sbarro customers will have the opportunity to make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in participating US-based Sbarro restaurants or at Pizza Cucinova. By making a $1 donation, customers will receive a voucher for $2 off their next purchase of at least $6. Sbarro will also support St. Jude by donating 20% of all slice sales on Mother's Day and Father's Day up to $25,000, in honor of their customers to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

David Karam, Sbarro CEO, has been connected to St. Jude since his late father first became heavily involved in the 1960's. Joe Karam served on the Board of Governors of St. Jude from 1968-1974 and 1991-2003, as well as on the Emeritus Board from 2003-2017. He was chairman of the National Convention of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Columbus in 1970 and Las Vegas in 1996. Since 2016, Sbarro has participated in Slices for Hope, donating a portion of all slice purchases to St. Jude. Since this program began two years ago, the company has raised $417,039 for this wonderful cause.

Find the Sbarro nearest you by visiting https://sbarro.com/locations/.

About Sbarro

In 1956, Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro opened the doors to their Italian salumeria in Brooklyn. Carmela "Mama" Sbarro made pizza slices for shift workers looking for a quick meal. Her slices were so popular that they soon opened a second location focused solely on pizza. Since then, Sbarro has brought the best pasta, salad, and of course the XL NY slice to 630 eateries across 28 countries. Sbarro is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

For more information visit http://www.sbarro.com.

For Franchise interest visit http://franchise.sbarro.com.

Or visit us on social media at www.facebook.com/sbarro, @Sbarro on Twitter, and @SbarroOfficial on Instagram.

Contact

Rohan Shearer

Chief Administrative Officer

(614) 769-9929

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbarro-launching-2018-slices-for-hope-to-benefit-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-300644732.html

SOURCE Sbarro

Related Links

http://www.sbarro.com

