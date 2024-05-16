Former Restaurant Brands International Executive joins Sbarro Leadership Team to help drive growth and strengthen brand

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sbarro, the leading global brand in the impulse pizza category known for its Original New York Style Slices and Strombolis, announced the appointment of Mario Bojorquez as its new President, North America.

Former Restaurant Brands International Executive joins Sbarro Leadership Team to help drive growth and strengthen brand Post this Sbarro names Mario Bojorquez as President, North America

The addition of Bojorquez marks an exciting stage for Sbarro as it expands its leadership team by adding a proven industry leader to support its rapid domestic growth. In his role as President, North America, Bojorquez will work closely with the Senior Team to focus on supporting company restaurants and franchisees on business expansion, operational execution, and brand growth.

"Mario is a talented restaurant executive with a proven track record of results and a solid understanding of franchising in our industry," said David Karam, Sbarro CEO and Chairman of the Board." He is a great cultural fit for Sbarro. His strong people focus and industry expertise will complement the experience and skills of our leadership team as we continue to grow and strengthen our brand."

Mario spent the last 11 years with Restaurant Brands International (RBI), including the last four as Head of Asia-Pacific Operations for Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons and Firehouse Subs, based in Singapore. There, he guided the company through the pandemic, created the infrastructure to support rapid restaurant expansion in existing and new countries, and drove operational improvements leading to elevated guest experience and improved franchisee profitability. Mario previously served as the Head of Marketing for Burger King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), based in Switzerland, and also had extensive domestic experience in several roles, including as General Manager of the Midwest Division where he oversaw a portfolio of 1,500 Burger Kings. Before joining RBI, Mario was himself a restaurant entrepreneur, co-founding a sandwich concept in Miami.

"I am honored to be joining an iconic brand with a rich legacy of serving handmade, freshly prepared, quality products. I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to work with David and the team to help continue growing Sbarro by supporting our company operators and franchisees and bringing the best food to our guests; every shift, every day," Mario said. "Despite already being the leader in the impulse pizza category, there is a tremendous space to continue scaling our footprint, and I am looking forward to accelerating our restaurant development, supporting our operations, and strengthening our brand."

Sbarro continues its record setting growth, opening more than two hundred new restaurants in the last two years including in new countries such as Colombia, Panama, Poland, Denmark, and North Macedonia. In 2022, Sbarro was named the fastest growing domestic pizza chain in terms of net unit growth percentage. While historically Sbarro had been focused primarily on malls and airports, the brand has evolved its positioning and operational innovation has allowed Sbarro to expand into new segments like convenience stores, travel centers, universities, military bases, hospitals, and casinos. New segments and strong profitability are the driving forces behind the recent growth, and Sbarro is on pace to open well over one hundred net new restaurants in 2024.

About Sbarro

Sbarro is the global leader in the impulse pizza category, offering our Original New York Style Pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and hand stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. Sbarro is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work® and was named by QSR as a "Top 25 Brands to Work For." To order online, to find a location near you, or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook, and TikTok and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SBARRO