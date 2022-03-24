Sbarro Planning to Open 100+ Restaurants in 2022

Sbarro has established key franchise relationships with ARKO Corp's GPM Investments, EuroGarages, EG America and Travel Centers of America which are fueling the growth and development of the brand in the United States and United Kingdom. These strategic partnerships have allowed Sbarro to expand its existing footprint, which has been primarily in malls, airports and travel plazas into new venue categories that make their Original XL New York Slice Pizza and Strombolis more accessible to customers.

"Sbarro is not new to convenience— we've been serving handmade XL NY slices to customers on-the-go since 1956. Our experience, economical business model, and position as the global QSR leader in the impulse pizza category, make convenience stores and travel centers natural fits for us. We're excited to partner with such strong organizations in this space." said Sbarro CEO David Karam

Recently, ARKO Corp's GPM Investments announced a commitment to expand their partnership by opening 50 new Sbarro locations in 2022 that will be under several of their community brands. GPM currently has three stores open with Sbarro in Indiana under their Village Pantry Brand. EuroGarages and EG America are also expanding their existing Sbarro footprint and plan to open dozens of restaurants within their various convenience store brands, such as Turkey Hill and KwikShop, in the United States and United Kingdom before year-end.

In 1956, Carmela "Mama" Sbarro and her family opened the doors to their Italian delicatessen in Brooklyn. Their slices of New York-style pizza were so popular that they opened a second location at the King's Plaza Mall, focused solely on pizza. More than 65 years later, Sbarro is the global leader in the impulse pizza category. Sbarro offers XL Original New York pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand shredded mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes. Our New York pizzas and strombolis can be found in retail spaces such as malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. To order online, find a location near you, or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Follow us on @sbarro on Facebook and Twitter, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

