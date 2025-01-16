Sbarro Slices through 2024 with Remarkable Global Growth, Expansion to New Markets and Achievement of Industry Milestones

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sbarro, LLC, home to the original New York pizza-by-the-slice, has accomplished exceptional growth in 2024, marking another milestone year in its expansion strategy. The company opened a total of 114 new restaurants worldwide, with 34 domestic and 80 international openings, reflecting a continued commitment to broadening its global footprint. This past year's growth was fueled by the momentum the brand has witnessed over the past three years, opening 313 new restaurants since 2022.

Franchisee Growth and International Expansion

Franchisees played a key role in the company's success this year, with 16 domestic franchisees opening new restaurants, six of which were first-time operator openings. Internationally, 14 franchisees opened new restaurants, including landmark expansions into Scotland, Belize, and Chile, with three of these being new franchisees joining the network. This robust growth highlights the brand's increasing global presence and growing demand for its offerings.

In total, 52% of Sbarro's restaurants are now outside the United States, up from 48% at the end of 2023. The company remains committed to growing both its domestic operations in various segments and international footprints, underscoring its relevance and appeal across diverse global markets.

Expansion into New Markets and Segments

2024 also saw notable changes in the company's store formats. While 60% of stores remain in malls worldwide, down from 65% at the end of 2023, the company's presence in convenience stores (C-stores) has grown significantly, now making up 15% of its global store count. This shift reflects the growing demand for the brand in non-traditional restaurants, further broadening its reach and appeal. With a menu to support 5-dayparts - breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner and late-night; Sbarro's menu is a perfect fit in C-stores, travel centers, colleges and universities, airports, malls, entertainment venues, military bases and more.

Record Digital Sales and Continued Operational Growth

In a further testament to its growth, some Sbarro restaurants continue to witness record sales growth with more than 25% of total sales being driven through digital ordering channels. This success comes on the heels of an increased focus on digital channels and reflects the company's ability to adapt to changing consumer behaviors.

Culinary Ingenuity and Innovation

Legacy menu items such as pepperoni, cheese, and supreme pizza slices and stromboli have carried the brand through the decades. To maintain the Sbarro culinary leadership position as the Original New York Pizza-by-the-Slice, revisiting recipes in 2024 was a focus for the team. Results included increasing the amount of toppings within Strombolis, like the whole milk mozzarella, meats, and fresh spinach, as well as a focus on the party size (24") Stromboli, which continues to set them apart. As consumers' demands for new flavors rise, Sbarro stayed ahead of the curve with the introduction of menu items like the Italian Beef Stromboli and nods to regional taste preferences by expanding the offering of local favorites that included Pepperoni and Pineapple Pizza and the Pepperoni and Jalapeno Pizza and Stromboli.

Leadership Growth and Key Hires

This year also saw the onboarding of two key leaders to the team: Mario Bojorquez, who joined in April as President, North America, and CJ Wolford Ramirez, who came on board in August as Chief Marketing Officer. Alongside Chairman and CEO, David Karam, and members of the senior team; their leadership continues to play a pivotal role in guiding Sbarro through its next phase of growth and expansion.

A Commitment to Company Culture

Sbarro was also certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year and recognized for the second straight year as a QSR Best Brand to Work For. These accolades highlight the company's ongoing dedication to fostering an inclusive and positive work environment for its employees. Furthermore, the company achieved record-low crew turnover of under 100%, and an industry-leading General Manager tenure of nearly eight years for company stores speaks to the strength and stability of its leadership team.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The company is on track to exceed 800 restaurants by early 2025 and expects to exceed 900 restaurants by year end, marking another significant achievement in its global expansion efforts. With strong support from franchisees, key partnerships, and continued investment in both employee satisfaction and technological innovation, Sbarro is poised for even greater success in the coming years.

Founded in 1956, Sbarro is the global leader for authentic New York pizza-by-the slice in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. Celebrated for their commitment to quality, Sbarro offers made from scratch hand-stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. With a presence in more than 30 countries worldwide, the brand continues to expand its reach through a combination of company-owned and franchised restaurants.

