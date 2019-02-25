SBA's Emerging Leaders Initiative to Help Growing Entrepreneurs Opens for 2019 Recruitment

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the launch of the 2019 Emerging Leaders Initiative for executives of small businesses poised for growth in emerging markets. Local area recruitment for the 2019 training cycle is currently ongoing at designated SBA District Offices. Interested small business owners can learn more regarding eligibility, how to apply, class schedules, and locations at www.sba.gov/emergingleaders , or by contacting their local SBA District Office.

"I am proud of the success the Emerging Leaders and the impact the training has made in helping to take small businesses to the next level," said Allen Gutierrez, Associate Administrator of the SBA's Office of Entrepreneurial Development. "Since its inception in 2008, Emerging Leaders has trained more than 5,000 small business owners, creating over 6,500 jobs, generating over $300 million in new financing, and securing over $3 billion in government contracts."

The SBA's Emerging Leaders provides free entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small businesses that are potential job creators. This intensive executive entrepreneurship series includes nearly 100 hours of classroom time. Participants are provided with the opportunity to work with a network of experienced coaches and mentors, attend specialized workshops, and develop connections with their peers, city leaders, and the financial community in order to build sustainable businesses that promote economic development within their communities.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: Cecelia.Taylor@sba.gov (202) 401-3059

