SBAuer's Auer Growth Fund Receives a 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award

Best Fund Over Three Years, Across All Small-Cap Core Funds

INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, known as a prestigious industry achievement for over 30 years, just announced their 2024 winners and SBAuer's Auer Growth Fund is among them. The Auer Growth Fund [AUERX] received the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award for "Best Fund Over Three Years" for the Small-Cap Core Fund category. AUERX ranked number one for the three-year period ended 11/30/23 in the Small-Cap Core Fund Category, which had a total of 879 funds in the share class count and a portfolio count of 269 based on risk-adjusted returns.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, considered as a global industry benchmark, recognizes funds and fund management firms with consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and 10-year performance relative to their peers. To receive an award, funds are ranked using the Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure that is calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund in each eligible classification with the highest value wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award.

"We couldn't be more thrilled and more humbled to receive this award. We believe in this fund and are excited to see it gain recognition for its performance over the past three years," said Senior Portfolio Manager Bob Auer.

The Auer Growth Fund maintains a disciplined investment strategy, selecting stocks of companies whose quarterly year-over-year profit growth is 25% with quarterly year-over-year revenue growth of at least 20%; stocks must also have a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 12 times earnings. Any stock that doesn't meet the firm's demanding criteria on a quarterly basis is removed from the portfolio, plus a stock is sold if it doubles in value.

SBAuer was established in 2008 when, after twenty years of investing with the strategy, father and son team Bryan and Bob Auer converted their portfolio into a retail mutual fund—the Auer Growth Fund. Currently, Senior Portfolio Manager Bob Auer and managers Eric McKenzie and Auer's brother Paul oversee the Fund's investment picks.

About SBAuer:

SBAuer, LLC, is an SEC-registered, registered investment advisor with $51.8 million AUM as of 12/31/2023. All of its assets are in the Auer Growth Fund, with the sole objective being capital appreciation. SBAuer Senior Portfolio Manager Bob Auer is a contributor of investment commentary to Medical Economics. Visit sbauerfunds.com for more information.

Disclosure:

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, ©2024 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

AUERX (12/31/2023) - 1 Year: 21.29%, 3 Year: 24.62%, 5 Year: 19.44%, 10 Year: 6.76%, Total Gross Expense Ratio: 2.21% as of March 30, 2023

Performance quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than what is stated. Investment return and principal value will vary with market conditions so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. For current to most recent month-end performance, please visit https://sbauerfunds.com/auerx-performance/ or call us at 888-711-2837. The Fund imposes a 1% redemption fee on proceeds redeemed or exchanged within 7 days of purchase. The performance illustrated does not include the effect of the redemption charge. If it did, performance would have been lower.

You should carefully consider the investment objectives, potential risks, management fees, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The Fund's prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund, and should be read carefully before investing. You may obtain a current copy of the Fund's prospectus by calling 888-711-2837.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Small-cap and mid-cap investing involves greater risk not associated with investing in more established companies, such as greater price volatility, business risk, less liquidity and increased competitive threat. Stocks of micro-capitalization companies are more volatile, less liquid, involve substantial risks, and are subject to more abrupt or erratic movements than small, mid or large capitalization companies. The Fund invests in companies that appear to be growth-oriented companies. If the Adviser's perceptions of a company's growth potential are wrong, the securities purchased may not perform as expected, causing losses that will reduce the Fund's return.

