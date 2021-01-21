sbe and World of Wonders Real Estate Development Announce Opening of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences in Q2 2021

The highly anticipated project soars 75 floors to the sky and is located in Downtown Dubai's Burj Khalifa District. Split between 254 uniquely designed hotel rooms, 321 hotel apartments and 371 branded residences, the luxurious new hotel property is one of the tallest in the city.

SLS Dubai features sbe's signature culinary concepts Fi'lia, authentic Italian restaurant, and Carna by Dario Cecchini, a contemporary steakhouse from the legendary butcher from Tuscany, Italy. S Bar, sbe's mixology lounge is located in the lobby, as well as signature rooftop nightlife venue, Privilege. EllaMia is a sophisticated café that brings its dedicated Los Angeles-based coffee culture to Dubai and at 12 Chairs Caviar Bar, caviar takes centre stage, reserved for only 12 guests, to experience and indulge. A state-of-the-art Fitness Center, salon and the exclusive Ciel Spa will cater to guests' beauty, wellness and fitness needs.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer, sbe states: "We are excited to open our first SLS hotel in the Middle East in collaboration with Mehmet Nazif Gunal, Founder and Chairman of World of Wonders Real Estate Development, and his incredible team. We are excited to open our doors to Dubai's diverse travellers and residents, welcoming them with the signature SLS style of luxury, hospitality and comfort. Naturally as a major destination for global travellers, Dubai was the ideal location for our next SLS hotel. Home to over six of sbe's signature culinary and nightlife experiences, SLS Dubai will be the ultimate lifestyle destination in Dubai."

Designed by acclaimed Dubai-based designer Paul Bishop, the interiors are sleek yet contemporary with unique artwork, accents and aesthetics that are at the very essence of the SLS brand. sbe subsidiary Dakota Development, led by President Joe Faust, provided original concept development and design management services for the luxury project.

The most jaw-dropping feature is located on the hotel's rooftop, where two infinity pools (also being the highest in the world!) serve incomparable views of Dubai's bright skyline.

SLS Dubai's rooftop also features a day lounge, pool deck and nightlife venue, Privilege. Most notably, a premium steakhouse concept helmed by award-winning legendary butcher Dario Cecchini, Carna, occupies the 74th floor.

Guests will be greeted at the Sky Lobby on the 71st floor, complete with panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows and natural lighting. For those looking for Italian fare and flavours, head to Fi'lia on the 70th floor.

For relaxation, Ciel Spa, located on the 69th floor will feature 7 treatment rooms, steam rooms, experience showers, plunge pools, a salon and gym.

With a convenient location, great amenities and serious sense of luxury, SLS Dubai and its rooftop offering a 360-view of the city's twinkling lights, is unparalleled. As soon as you step into its doors, you'll have the constant feeling that something glamourous is about to happen.

SLS Dubai will mark the opening of the seventh SLS hotel, with seventeen additional trendsetting destinations across North America, South America, and Asia within the next five years, including SLS Cancun and SLS Puerto Madero in 2021. SLS has delivered an imaginative lifestyle hospitality experience with unmatched glamour, play, and leisure since 2008. SLS Dubai is a fundamental property within sbe's portfolio which aims to grow 50 hotels nationally and internationally by the year 2021.

This success of SLS Dubai also speaks to the monumental growth of sbe's residential platform with 1,300 branded residential units sold to-date, valued at $2 billion with another $2 billion more in the pipeline.

About sbe

sbe is a leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Established in 2002 by Sam Nazarian and following the acquisition of the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, Morgans Hotel Group in 2016, sbe has grown into an unparalleled global portfolio of lifestyle destinations. Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, fully acquired sbe's hotel brands in December 2020 after holding a 50% stake in the Company since 2018. With 28 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2021, the company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience – from nightlife, food and beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development. The company's leading hotel and residential brands include SLS, Delano, Mondrian, Hyde, The House of Originals, The Redbury and internationally acclaimed culinary and nightlife concepts including Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna and Bottega di Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis, Hyde, Skybar, Bond, Dandelyan, Blind Spot, Smoke & Mirrors and Privilege. sbe is a registered trademark of sbe Restaurant Group, LLC and is used under license.

To learn more, visit sbe.com .

