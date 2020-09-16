sbe Expands Collaboration with Lincoln as Official Luxury Vehicle; Launches at First International Hospitality Property

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning brands, today announced the continued expansion of its collaboration with the luxury automotive brand Lincoln. sbe guests will continue to have the opportunity to experience the Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Aviator at select properties across the U.S. and, for the first time, at the SLS Cancun in Mexico. The longstanding alliance, which continues to be a part of the amenity program at all majority sbe properties, constitutes cultural activations, product launches, exclusive content and, most importantly, elevated brand experiences for sbe guests. The introduction of Lincoln to SLS Cancun will further extend both brands' commitment to providing uplifting experiences to guests on and off property.

As a part of the renewal, sbe will continue to offer guests access to Lincoln's thoughtfully designed vehicles at SLS Beverly Hills, SLS Brickell, SLS South Beach, Delano South Beach, Mondrian Los Angeles, Hudson Hotel, SLS LUX Brickell, Hyde Hotel and Residences Midtown in Miami, and SLS Cancun. Delano South Beach and SLS South Beach guests can indulge in "The Suite Life by sbe," a personalized luxury program that provides best-in-class accommodations, VIP access to more than 20 culinary and entertainment venues, a yacht cruise as well as priority access to Lincoln house cars.

sbe Chief Brand Officer Michele Caniato said, "We are extremely happy to be coming together once again to expand the availability of Lincoln's world-class vehicles to sbe properties across the U.S. and to introduce them to our guests at SLS Cancun. Lincoln has been an exceptional partner of sbe for several years, sharing our commitment to quality and luxury, and even more importantly, being fully immersed in our property programming. With live concerts, unique cultural experiences, and surprise-and-delight events, our partnership represents an extension of the memorable and personalized lifestyle hospitality experiences that sbe extends to its guests. Despite such global and industry-wide uncertainty, sbe is proud to charge forward and continue to create premier offerings for customers throughout our entire brand portfolio."

"Our Lincoln clients value unique and personalized experiences, including travel. In sbe, we have found a partner that shares the same passion and we look forward to growing our relationship with them," said Michael Sprague, North America director, The Lincoln Motor Company.

Looking ahead, sbe and Lincoln are in the process of exploring the addition of other properties across the globe to their collaboration. sbe continues to expand its corporate partner portfolio of international Fortune 500 companies across automotive, telecommunication, beverage, and financial institutions, to deliver the finest bespoke and innovative goods and services to its global customers. Long-standing collaborations with Danone, Chase Sapphire, and Tidal, as well as a recently announced private-label collaboration with Goldsheep, have produced a suite of exclusive benefits, products, and experiences for the modern sbe traveler.

