sbe Grows Global Culinary Portfolio with the Launch of Carna by Dario Cecchini

Opening on December 21, Carna was conceptualized by award-winning Dario Cecchini, the legendary eighth-generation celebrity butcher from the village of Panzano in the Chianti region of Tuscany, Italy. After taking over the family business from his father in 1976, Cecchini found his mission - to protect the art of butchery with the belief that all cuts of meat can be utilized when cooked properly, eliminating waste and promoting sustainability.

"We're extremely honored to partner with Dario on his first restaurant in North America. The talented butcher is an industry pioneer with profound respect for his craft," said sbe CEO and Founder, Sam Nazarian. "Carna will be an incredible addition to the property's already prominent array of international restaurants. I would like to thank Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar for working with the sbe team to launch the only steakhouse of its kind in the region."

"As a leading culinary destination in the Caribbean, we pride ourselves on Baha Mar's elevated and exciting restaurant offerings for our guests," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "We are thrilled to introduce Carna by Dario Cecchini to The Bahamas and the culinary traditions of Tuscany and continue to create a sophisticated and contemporary dining destination where guests will always experience the freshest, finest ingredients and incredible service in a spectacular atmosphere."

"The way a butcher hones his craft is by finding love in what he does," said Dario Cecchini. "The profound respect we have for the animal translates into the way we transform it from a simple cut of meat to something personal with its own unique history. Carna's prime location as part of Baha Mar in The Bahamas allows me to educate guests from around the world on the art of butchery while providing an unforgettable dining experience in this beautiful beachfront destination."

The menu at Carna by Dario Cecchini highlights prime cuts of the finest steaks sourced directly from farmers in the world's most prominent locales, including Catalonia, Spain and Panzano in Cecchini's home of Chianti. The steaks are dry rubbed with Dario's signature Profumo del Chianti sea salt and cooked on a charcoal grill to fully express each flavor profile. Once prepared, the cuts will be served tableside by Carna's Head Butcher. Focusing on unrivaled quality and all-natural ingredients, Carna will also serve fresh seafood and harvest vegetables, as well as an extensive international wine list.

Signature dishes at Carna will include Cecchini's specialties such as:

Chianti Wagyu Beef Tartare - Truffle Aioli, Watercress, Quail Egg Yolk

Panzanese Steak - 32oz Wood Grilled Linz Heritage Black Angus Prime

Tuscan Porterhouse - 32oz 21-Day Dry Aged Linz Heritage Angus Prime

Wood Grilled and Broiled Tomahawk - 54oz Darling Downs F1 A4 Wagyu

Handling the day-to-day duties will be Executive Chef Thomas E. Griese, who previously worked at Chef Michael Mina's Mina Group. Before opening Carna, Chef Thomas Griese traveled to Panzano, Cecchini's home village in Chianti, to train under the butcher at his Tuscan restaurant and perfect Cecchini's traditional butcher cuts and signature menu items to be featured at Carna in The Bahamas. Prior to working with Dario, Chef Thomas served as Executive Chef at Mina's RN74 in Seattle, and prior to that, as Chef de Cuisine at Michael Mina 74 in Miami. Joseph Yalung will work closely with Chef Thomas as Carna's Head Butcher.

Featuring indoor and outdoor seating, Carna will showcase modern design elements with a bold, earthy color scheme by James Beard Award Winning design firm Meyer Davis. Guests arrive to an intimate welcome, making their way through beautifully-detailed butcher and wine cases, highlighted by soft pin lighting, inspired by the classic glass cases of elegant jewelry stores. Guests continue on to enter a grand, glowing main bar and a sleek dining room, worthy of the exquisite meals served within. sbe subsidiary, Dakota Development, led by President Joe Faust, provided design management services.

"Designing Carna by Dario Cecchini was a unique opportunity to reinvent the look and feel of a traditional steakhouse for a resort environment," said Will Meyer and Gray Davis, Founders of Meyer Davis. "We hope to promote the values of Chef Dario by prominently displaying signature cuts from his extensive menu, and surrounding guests in a rich and thoughtfully designed environment that will leave them feeling inspired."

The first international SLS hotel and The Caribbean's very first lifestyle resort, SLS Baha Mar opened its doors last fall, introducing a new style of hospitality to The Bahamas. Set along 3,000 feet of sparking white sand beach in Nassau, the property features 299 guest rooms, two pools – one of which doubles as a day club – Bond nightclub, and an array of sbe restaurants and bars. The global hospitality lifestyle company currently operates Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Katsuya by Starck, Cleo Mediterráneo, Umami Burger, Bungalow Pool Bar & Grill, Privilege and Monkey Bar at SLS Baha Mar. The SLS brand is an integral part of sbe's global expansion, with plans for 25 additional locations nationally and internationally in cities including Washington D.C, Cancun, Bangkok, and Doha.

Located at One Baha Mar Blvd, Nassau, The Bahamas, Carna is open daily from 6pm until 11pm.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with AccorHotels, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 25 hotels and over174 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, watch sbe's #thisisbeyond video and visit sbe.com.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and features 20 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations visit www.bahamar.com.

