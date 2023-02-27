SBEMP Congratulates Carolyn Martino and Robert Patterson on Becoming Partners of the Firm

Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney LLP (SBEMP), the largest law firm based in the Coachella Valley, has formally announced attorneys Carolyn Martino and Robert Patterson as new partners.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Martino is a highly accomplished family law practitioner with experience representing a broad range of clients, including athletes, doctors, attorneys, business owners, real estate developers, hospitality industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to name a few. She is known for her compassion in handling cases and for her practical approach to advocacy for her clients. Ms. Martino is based out of SBEMP's Indian Wells office and will continue representing clients throughout Southern California.

"One of the changes in the legal world is that businesses and individuals have developed a need for a broad range of legal services crossing over multiple disciplines. Slovak, Baron, Empey, Murphy & Pinkney LLP has responded to that need by assembling a top-notch group of advocates providing the largest full service law firm in the Coachella Valley."

Mr. Patterson is an experienced real estate, business, and public agency transactional attorney who has served as Assistant City Attorney for several cities in California and general counsel to several special districts. He represents commercial landlords, real estate developers and public agencies in complex real estate transactions and land use matters.

SBEMP is proud to announce Ms. Martino and Mr. Patterson as partners at the firm, and looks forward to their leadership and dedication to the community. SBEMP is a full service law firm with offices in Palm Springs, Indian Wells, Orange County, San Diego, New Jersey and New York.

SOURCE Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney