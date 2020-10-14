SBG Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Mobile Technology and Endpoint Security Engineering Enterprise Mobility Management Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. (SBG) is very pleased to announce it has recently been selected to continue supporting the Mobile Technology and Endpoint Security Engineering Team within the Office of Information and Technology (OIT) of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on the VA Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) contract.

SBG has, in close collaboration with VA's Solution Delivery (SD) team, managed all aspects of operations and maintenance (O&M) for VA's mobile device environment, supporting approximately 75,000 devices. This support has included planning, managing, and executing the transition of the mobile device infrastructure to the VA Enterprise Cloud (VAEC). It also includes securing an Authority to Operate (ATO) within the cloud, obtaining licenses for and implementing certificate-based authentication (CBA) on supported devices, and procuring, distributing, and managing licenses for endpoint protection on all enrolled devices. This award ensures on-going, high-quality support of both O&M for the environment and over 200,000 licenses for mobile threat prevention personal identity verification.

According to SBG's President & CEO, Carlos Del Toro, "SBG is excited to continue our support of VA's EMM contract. Over the past two years, SBG has successfully overcome challenges, met milestones for cloud migration and securing an ATO, and has been a trusted advisor to VA's SD Team on mobility management. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we expanded VA's mobile base, enabling many more VA employees to work remotely. SBG spearheaded the creation of unique configurations leveraging mobile technology, enabling Veterans in Intensive Care Units throughout the VA hospital network to communicate with loved ones and clinicians. We look forward to supporting upwards of 500,000 VA devices to better care for our Veterans."

SBG will rely on the knowledge and expertise garnered over the last 15 years supporting VA and other agencies to provide EMM support, including:

Project Management

O&M of a mobile platform

Optimization and reporting for mobile cloud systems

Identity and access management

Data security

Disaster recovery

ATO documentation and support

Help desk and technical support

Change and configuration management

Security management

System administration and platform monitoring

Software licensing management

Endpoint security and application vetting

Mobile end point protection

Derived credential creation and management (PIV-D)

About SBG Technology Solutions: SBG is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business offering IT Governance, Systems Engineering, Enterprise Modernization, and Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security innovation to federal and commercial clients nationwide. ISO 9001:2015-certified and CMMI-DEV Level 3-appraised, SBG provides expert services to a wide range of clients including the Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, Department of the Army, Defense Health Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

