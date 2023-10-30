SBG Funding Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

News provided by

SBG Funding

30 Oct, 2023, 14:14 ET

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

Continue Reading

 All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"We are thrilled to be honored by INC. as a 2023 power partner for our B2B financing services," says Jeffrey Sachs, Founder and CEO of SBG Funding. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to supporting businesses and helping them achieve their financial goals, and we look forward to continuing to provide top-tier services to our valued clients."

Remarkably, this milestone follows our recent announcement of being ranked on INC 5000 for the 2nd year running.

To view the complete list: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

SBG Funding is committed to providing financing solutions for businesses nationwide. Services include small business term loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and industry expertise, SBG Funding is the go-to resource to access business capital to grow and prosper. To learn more, visit http://www.sbgfunding.com.

Media Contact:
Sid Chan
[email protected]

SOURCE SBG Funding

Also from this source

For the 2nd Time, SBG Funding Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2593 in 2023, With Revenue Growth of 210 Percent

For the 2nd Time, SBG Funding Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2593 in 2023, With Revenue Growth of 210 Percent

Inc. revealed today that SBG Funding ranks No. 2593 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The...
SBG Funding Expands: New Office, More Hires, Support for Businesses in Challenging Times

SBG Funding Expands: New Office, More Hires, Support for Businesses in Challenging Times

SBG Funding, the trusted name in small business financing, is doubling down on its commitment to businesses with exciting developments. We're...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.