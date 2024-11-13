SBG Funding Raises $20,000 for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Company-wide initiatives included engaging activities designed to encourage participation and raise awareness. Highlights featured Pink Day, where employees donned pink attire to show solidarity, and a matching program in which SBG pledged to donate $10 for every new deal funded during the month.

Sales and team competitions added extra excitement, offering prizes, team dinners, and the opportunity to pie three cross-department managers in the face—an event that brought laughter and joy to the office. These activities not only fostered a fun and motivating atmosphere but also significantly contributed to the fundraising efforts.

The campaign culminated on October 20, 2024, with over 40 SBG employees, along with family, friends, and even their beloved dogs, participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Central Park. The beautiful Sunday morning was filled with community spirit, showcasing solidarity and raising funds to make a positive impact.

"Our team's commitment over the past month was truly impressive," said Jeffrey Sachs, CEO of SBG Funding. "Seeing our employees rally together for such an important cause was inspiring. Donating $20,000 was a direct result of their collective effort and generosity."

Highlights of the month's activities, including the walk, can be viewed on SBG Funding's Instagram.

