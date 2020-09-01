SBG is Keeping You Connected in Times of Crisis

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a more complex world, it is no longer "business as usual" for government agencies, school systems and private sector companies. SBG Technology Solutions, Inc (SBG) is committed to helping you and your customers stay connected and meeting your ever-growing demands for technology.

During this time of isolation and uncertainty, we especially understand how important it is for:

your clients and patients to be cared for,

your workforce to be connected,

training to continue,

your students to be motivated; and

you to have peace of mind that someone is there to help you get through these uncertain times.

SBG stands ready to assist with your IT modernization and training technology needs. Our solutions are resilient and scalable, our workforce is advanced, and our commitment is stronger than ever.

Helping you meet your mission is our priority!

Significant SBG IT Modernization Projects Include:

Assisting the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) seamless transition to the Cloud and safeguarding over 200,000 digital devices to meet the current surge of VA telecommuters.

Enhancing the on-line productivity of more than 2,000 VA counselors with more advanced software, improving communications with Veterans to better serve their vocational and educational needs.

Helping the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) transition their SBG developed Automated Solicitation Proposal Management System (ASPMS) to the Cloud.

Improving satellite capabilities to better serve active duty service members worldwide with their communications requirements.

Current SBG Training Modernization Efforts Include Advances In:

Virtual collaborative learning methods

Real-world scenario-based simulations using Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Instructor-led training

Live webinars and video teleconferencing

Micro-learning

Interactive computer-based training

Mobile training solutions

Advanced SharePoint solutions

SBG's Virtual Classroom Provides Advanced Technology to Meet Your Needs

A significant focus of our efforts is to improve the Mission and Training readiness of military and civilian personnel. Using SBG's Virtual Classroom, a customized Modular Object-Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment (MOODLE) platform, our instructional systems designers, software engineers, and subject matter experts develop and deliver solutions that rise to meet your education focused challenges. MOODLE allows SBG to deliver cost-effective training anywhere and anytime. Building on a solid foundation of providing unsurpassed adult learning solutions, SBG delivers live, virtual, and simulation training tailored specifically to your needs.

Training plays a vital role in workforce development. We will partner with you to assess, envision, develop, and execute powerful training that increases productivity, improves performance, and inspires continuous focus on excellence through a wide range of learning solutions.

SBG has been at the forefront of supporting both government and private sector customers in a variety of training initiatives, such as agency-wide Army National Guard Recruiter training and Acquisition Training for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency as two examples. Both agencies have benefited tremendously from the advanced solutions we have implemented.

SBG's Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology Advances Our Customer's Capabilities

Our training and education platform focuses on empowering our customers to take advantage of the latest in advanced AI technology. Our curriculum includes AI familiarization (concepts, terms, and methods), basic data analyst skills (data collection, data labeling, and data preparation), and neural network development, to include hosting in a cloud environment. We help our customers understand and eventually have access to higher-level AI platforms for improved collaboration. As a result, our customers can build a workforce empowered to exploit AI technology and devise cutting edge solutions to solve programs and pursue new opportunities.

SBG Exceeds Customer Expectations

For more than 15 years, SBG has specialized in helping our clients identify people and process challenges that advance their mission exponentially. SBG leverages IT modernization methodology and advanced integrated training solutions and methods focused on producing specific customer-focused operational and learning outcomes. The result is end-to-end holistic modernization and training tailored to the needs of each client.

