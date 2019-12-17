SBG Technology Solutions Recruits Health IT Executive Andrew Candreva

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Technology Solutions, an industry leader and one of the fastest- growing engineering, information technology (IT), cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence service providers in the country, is pleased to announce that Andrew Candreva has joined the company as Vice President of Health Solutions. Mr. Candreva will focus on ensuring SBG's continued growth in Federal Health IT markets such as the Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA), the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Using SBG's prime spot on VA's T4NG vehicle, Andrew will spearhead SBG's continued support of our nation's Veterans, while also focusing on key initiatives across all of Healthcare IT such as IT modernization, cybersecurity and interoperability.

Mr. Candreva brings over ten years of Health IT related experience to SBG, having worked at large and small companies around the beltway. Andrew previously held executive positions at two T4NG prime contractors, as well as his most recent leadership position at a Health IT-focused cybersecurity company. Andrew has maintained continued success throughout his career with over 20 contracts awarded valued at over $400M and additional awards of multiple IDIQ/GWAC vehicle prime positions. Mr. Candreva is also very engaged in the Health IT community with participation in organizations such as AFCEA Bethesda and HIMSS NCA where he is part of the mentorship program. Andrew's passion is the continued support of our nation's active servicemembers and Veterans.

Carlos Del Toro, SBG's President & CEO, commented that "We are very excited to welcome Andrew aboard. His proven leadership and in-depth knowledge of the Federal Health IT sector make him the perfect choice to lead our dynamic Health Solutions Team. I am confident that Andrew will be instrumental in building upon SBG's recent successes, such as managing the VA's Enterprise Mobile System and helping VBA transition to a fully integrated COTS Case Management Solution (CMS)."

About SBG Technology Solutions: SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. is a nationwide provider of professional engineering, IT modernization, IT governance, cyber security, and artificial intelligence services to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of our clients include: Department of Veterans Affairs; Department of Health and Human Services, Defense Health Agency; U.S. Navy; Army National Guard, Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board and the Transportation Security Administration. Additional information about SBG Technology Solutions can be found at our new website http://sbgts.com.

