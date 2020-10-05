SBG Technology Solutions (SBG) Proud to Support the Soldiers', Sailors', Marines', Coast Guard and Airmen's Club (SSMAC)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. (SBG) is pleased to announce our continued support to this iconic national institution that has proudly served the men and women of the United States Armed Forces for the last 100 years. Now faced with a serious financial challenge due largely to the low occupancy rate due to COVID, the SSMAC Club may have to shut its doors forever unless immediate funding is sought to keep it operational. Club website: www.ssmaclub.org

Retired Commander and President & CEO of SBG, Carlos Del Toro, respectfully broadcasts this Call to Action for all Americans and interested organizations to please consider donating to the SSMAC Club's GO FUND ME Campaign at:

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/ssmac-club-needs-your-help-now

The President of the Club, Bill McShane, recently announced, "After 100 years of honorable service to the proud men and women serving in our military, we may be forced to close our doors if we do not raise enough funds to operate the Club. The Soldiers', Sailors', Marines', & Airmen's Club (SSMAC) is a cause worthy of your consideration. The SSMAC is a non-profit organization serving military personnel in a variety of ways since 1919. Our mission is best epitomized in our creed, To Serve Those Who Have Served Their Country."

In 1919, Cornelia Barnes Rogers and Eleanor Butler Alexander-Roosevelt, wife of Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., along with General John J. Pershing, founded The Soldiers' and Sailors' Club to accommodate servicemen returning from overseas duty in World War I. The Club serves all ranks (officers and enlisted) and services, active and retired, of the United States and its allies. With no federal, state, or city funding, and supported solely by guest proceeds and the donations of private citizens, the Club has accommodated over 2.5 million men and women of the U.S. military and their families since its founding. Prior to the COVID crisis, about 15,000 such personnel patronized the facility annually.

SBG Technology Solutions respectfully asks you to join us in support of this grand institution during these difficult times to continue its important mission. Please donate now and contact Club President, Bill McShane, at 212-683-4354 should you also wish to join the Club's growing Advisory Board, in formation, during these difficult times.

About SBG Technology Solutions: SBG is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business offering IT and Engineering Services and Products. SBG provides expert services to a wide range of clients including the Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, Department of the Army, Defense Health Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Move forward smartly with a partner who delivers world-class solutions! For more information, visit: www.sbgts.com or contact Tom Felten at 703-299-9093. Follow us at @sbgts.

