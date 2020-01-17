SBI Announces Strategic Investment by CIP Capital

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Benchmark Index (SBI), a leading management consulting firm exclusively focused on revenue growth, announced the completion of a strategic investment by CIP Capital. CIP Capital is a private equity firm focused on platform investments in growth-oriented, middle-market companies across the business information and tech-enabled services sectors. As part of the transaction, the SBI management team will continue to lead the firm during its next phase of growth and retain a significant ownership stake alongside CIP Capital. SBI provides consulting, insights, research and advisory solutions, and access to its own benchmarking data to enterprise clients and private equity firms across North America and Europe. Founded in 2006, SBI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SBI goes to market using the Revenue Growth Methodology, a unique management method that helps clients accelerate their rate of revenue growth. SBI assists its clients by aligning the functional strategies of sales, pricing, marketing, product management, and human resources to the external marketplace. Benchmarking allows SBI's clients to differentiate from their competition by getting access to emerging best practices from the top sales and marketing leaders.

"Our partnership with CIP Capital allows SBI to continue investing in new solutions and capabilities for our clients. Our vision to become the premier platform for revenue growth can be better materialized with the team from CIP," said Matt Sharrers, CEO of SBI. "The entire SBI team is excited about this next phase of growth and remains committed to our strategy of helping clients accelerate revenue growth and transform their go-to-market model to best in class." SBI partnered with CIP Capital to accelerate growth and aggressively invest in its people, specialty practice areas, client service capabilities, and benchmarking solutions while continuing to focus on its client-first approach. SBI expects to double its headcount over the next 12-18 months as part of its growth plan. SBI will also selectively pursue acquisitions that help build out practice areas within the commercial functions of revenue growth.

"Building scalable go-to-market strategies that accelerate revenue growth is a major focus and area of investment for enterprise businesses moving forward. SBI has clearly established itself as a pure play leader that assists its clients on the implementation of growth initiatives using unique data and insights," said Justin Lipton, Managing Partner at CIP Capital. "We look forward to partnering with Matt and the rest of the SBI team to further expand their market presence and accelerate investments in client-facing solutions," added Mike Grady, Principal at CIP Capital. SBI represents CIP Capital's sixth platform investment since the second quarter of 2018.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to SBI, and Foley & Lardner served as legal advisors to SBI. Willkie Farr and Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to CIP Capital.

About Sales Benchmark Index:

SBI is a management consulting firm specializing in sales and marketing that is dedicated to helping you Make Your Number. SBI is a firm comprised of former sales and marketing senior executives combined with top-tier management consultants that use the benchmarking method to help clients accelerate their rate of revenue growth. For more information, visit www.salesbenchmarkindex.com .

About CIP Capital:

CIP Capital is a New York-based private equity firm focused on investing in growth-oriented, middle-market companies across the Business Information and Technology-Enabled Services sectors in North America. The fund seeks to invest in proven, profitable businesses that provide their customer bases with critical information, data-driven insights, and value-added outsourced services. CIP targets investments in sectors, including tech-enabled business services, data-driven marketing services, human capital management, and knowledge services. For more information, visit www.cip-capital.com .

